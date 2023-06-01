Natural Take Down Hooks 6-4 Wednesday

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals (19-28) took down the Corpus Christi Hooks (22-25) on Wednesday with a 6-4 win, halting a nine-game losing streak in the process at Arvest Ballpark in Springfield, Arkansas.

The Hooks scored in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead, but NWA got an RBI double from Tyler Cropley to score Greyson Jenista from first to tie the game. In the top of the third Shay Whitcomb smacked a two-run homer to give the Hooks back the lead, but the Naturals tied it in the fourth thanks to a pair of runs.

Corpus Christi took the lead for a final time in the fifth, with Whitcomb driving in his fourth run of the game on a single to left, but NWA responded in the bottom of the inning with two of their own to take the lead for the first time. In the sixth Peyton Wilson doubled to left and went to third on a wild pitch, eventually scoring to extend the lead and give the Naturals a 6-4 victory.

The win snapped a nearly-historic losing streak that fell one shy of the franchise record set in 2014. The Naturals and Hooks continue their series on Thursday with a 4:05 PM CT first pitch for the third game of the series.

