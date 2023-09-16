Travs Dominate Naturals, 10-1

Springdale, AR-In the penultimate game of the 2023 regular season, the Arkansas Travelers breezed past the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, 10-1 on Saturday night. Six Travs pitchers had a shutout until the final out of the ninth inning. Rob Kaminsky was awarded the win after pitching two innings of relief following three scoreless frames from Jimmy Joyce. Even with only six hits offensively, the Travs had numerous base runners drawing six walks and getting hit by three pitches. Spencer Packard had two hits and drove home three runs.

Moments That Mattered

* Arkansas scored twice in the second inning without the aid of a base hit. A hit batter and two walks loaded the bases then a groundout by Logan Warmoth and a wild pitch brought the runs in.

* A five run top of the fourth (with just one hit involved) by the Travs put the game seemingly out of reach.

Notable Travs Performances

* DH Spencer Packard: 2-5, run, 2B, 3 RBI

* LHP Rob Kaminsky: Win, 2 IP, H, 2 K

News and Notes

* Leo Rivas stole his 50th base of the season joining Jonatan Clase (who stole his 59th in the game) with 50+ steals this season.

* The Travs just missed their 10th shutout of the season.

Up Next

The regular season wraps up on Sunday afternoon with Juan Mercedes (2-1, 6.50) pitching for Arkansas against Noah Cameron (3-10, 6.06) for NW Arkansas. First pitch is set for 2:05. The game will be broadcast on travs.com, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

