Cards Cling to 1st Place Despite 7-6 Setback

San Antonio, TX - The 1st-place Springfield Cardinals (37-31, 71-66) maintain sole possession of 1st place in the North Division 2nd Half Standings despite a 7-6 win by the San Antonio Missions (33-35, 70-67) at Wolff Stadium on Saturday night. With just one game left in the Regular Season, the Cardinals can clinch the North Division 2nd Half Title and the remaining playoff berth with a Springfield win or a Wichita loss on Sunday.

Decisions:

W - RHP Lake Bachar (5-1)

L - RHP Nick Trogrlic-Iverson (4-5)

S - RHP Efrain Contreras (4)

Notables:

CF Victor Scott II went 2x5 with a go-ahead, two-run home run in the 6th inning that made it 3-2... C Pedro Pages went 1x4 with a solo home run in the 7th... 2B Noah Mendlinger went 2x3 with a game-tying RBI single in the 8th that made it 5-5... DH LJ Jones IV went 2x4 with an RBI single in the 9th that brought Springfield back within a run, 7-6.

On Deck:

-Sunday, Sept. 17, 1:05pm - SPR RHP Tink Hence @ SA RHP Jared Kollar

-Broadcast live on 106.7 The River and SpringfieldCardinals.com; Coyotes Sports Cafe of Springfield Pregame Show at 12:50pm

