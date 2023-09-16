Langford Homers in Three-Hit Day, Frisco Claims Comeback Win

AMARILLO, Texas - Wyatt Langford homered while going 3-for-4, Josh Hatcher scored the game-winning run in the ninth inning after his RBI triple, and the Frisco RoughRiders pulled out a 4-3 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Saturday from HODGETOWN.

Langford homered to right field to tie the game in the sixth inning, his fourth home run of the series. Langford now has multiple hits in seven-consecutive games, with his three hits on Saturday setting a new best at Double-A. He singled in the third inning and in the eighth, and his one out was a flyout to the warning track in the first inning.

Jack Leiter allowed just three hits and two runs in five innings. In his 19th and final start for Frisco this year, Leiter struck out nine while walking just one.

After Kellen Strahm's single to open the top of the ninth inning, Josh Hatcher tripled off the wall in center field to tie the game at 3-3. He scored on a wild pitch to put Frisco in front.

Triston Polley (4-3) went 1-2-3 on the mound in the bottom of the ninth, earning the win with two strong innings. He struck out five batters in a row and finished with a pop out to conclude the game.

Aidan Anderson pitched two innings, allowing an unearned, go-ahead run that scored after he exited in the eighth inning.

The Riders struck first in the second inning when Strahm walked and was pushed to third on Aaron Zavala's double. Hatcher scored Strahm on a sacrifice fly.

Hatcher also singled in the eighth inning and went 2-for-3 with two runs batted in.

Frisco pitchers stymied the top two batters in Amarillo's order, Cam Duzenack and Tim Tawa, with eight strikeouts in eight plate appearances. None of Amarillo's top four hitters collected a hit.

The Riders finish out the series in Amarillo and the 2023 season on Sunday, Sept. 17th at 1:05 p.m. with RHP Nick Krauth (5-10, 5.56) getting the nod for the Riders. The Sod Poodles hand the ball to RHP Dylan Ray (1-2, 8.36).

