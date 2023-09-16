CC Held to Two Hits, Tulsa Slays Skid

TULSA - The Drillers snapped a 12-game losing streak by knocking off the Hooks, 8-3, Friday night before 7,345 fans at ONEOK Field.

Corpus Christi, outhit 15-2, drops to 10-3 in September.

After allowing four runs over the first two innings, Angel Macuare kept Tulsa at bay in the third and fourth.

The Hooks sent eight men to bat in the fifth, cutting the deficit to 4-2. The lone hit in the rally was an infield knock by Zach Daniels, as CC's production came courtesy of back-to-back, bases-loaded walks by Jacob Melton and Zach Dezenzo.

Daniels, who coaxed a free pass in the fourth and contributed an RBI groundout in the seventh, was the lone Hook to reach base twice.

Diosmerky Taveras entered in the fifth and was greeted by a home run from Drillers cleanup hitter Imanol Vargas, who boasts 21 long balls on the season. Four batters later, Luis Diaz hit a two-run homer to right to complete the four-run frame.

Tulsa retired 13 of 14 to finish the game, with a lead-off single in the seventh by Luis Aviles Jr. the exception.

Taveras stranded a pair of hits over his last two innings, while Cole McDonald worked a scoreless eighth for Corpus Christi.

