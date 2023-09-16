Drillers Slug Way Past CC

TULSA - The Drillers earned a second consecutive win with their 8-4 triumph over Corpus Christi Saturday night at ONEOK Field.

After recording 15 hits on Friday, Tulsa sent seven of 10 hits for extra bases, including back-to-back home runs by Imanol Vargas and Kody Hoese to begin the third.

Valente Bellozo worked the first four frames for Corpus Christi, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits and two walks.

A two-run home run by Yusniel Diaz greeted Aaron Brown in the fifth. Diaz struck again in the sixth with a two-out, two-run double for an 8-2 Tulsa advantage.

Brown, who struck out eight for his 2nd-hightest K total of the year, bounced back by retiring six of seven Drillers to finish the game.

Will Wagner recorded two of Corpus Christi's five hits with a lead-off single in the first and a two-run double with two away in the ninth.

Wagner, who has reached base in 28 consecutive games, boasts hits in his last 15.

A two-out single by Luis Aviles Jr. in the third chased in a walk and a stolen base from Jacob Melton.

Jordan Brewer and Chad Stevens both earned their way aboard twice in addition to Wagner and Aviles.

The Hooks have endured back-to-back losses for the first time this month as they have gone 10-4 in September. A victory in tomorrow night's season finale would give CC, at 69-68, its first winning record since 2018.

