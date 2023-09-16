NWA Wins Third Straight on Friday, 2-1

September 16, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







Chandler Champlain, Justin Anderson, and Jacob Wallace combined to hold their opponent to just three hits in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (35-32, 64-72) 2-1 win over the Arkansas Travelers (26-41, 71-65) at Arvest Ballpark. The Naturals and Travelers continue their series on Saturday with a 6:05 PM CT first pitch.

Champlain got off to a hot start, holding the Travelers to two hits over the first four innings he pitched, striking out five before the Naturals took the lead in the fourth inning.

With two outs, Dillan Shrum singled to right and scored when Leonel Valera triple to right on the very next pitch. Valera drove in Shurm, giving the Naturals a 1-0 lead, but Valera didn't wait on base long because Omar Hernandez singled to center, plating the Natural's second run of the game.

The Naturals stayed in the lead, even with the Travelers scoring a run in the top of the seventh.

Champlain (5-5) earned the win, holding Arkansas to one run on two hits with three walks and six strikeouts. Justin Anderson was credited with a hold, throwing a spotless 1.2 innings with three strikeouts. Jacob Wallace earned his fifth save of the year, allowing one hit with a strikeout.

The two teams continue the final series of the regular season on Saturday with a 6:05 PM CT first pitch. Beck Way makes his final start of the season for the Naturals, who secured a winning record in the second half with Friday's win.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.