Iriarte Punches out Nine, Missions Take Game Five

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series against the Springfield Cardinals on Saturday night. With the wind blowing out to right field, the Missions offense took full advantage of that and slugged three home runs on their way to 7-6 victory. On the mound, Jairo Iriarte struck out nine batters across five innings of work.

Former Missions pitcher Brandon Komar was the starting pitcher for the Cardinals. The right-hander allowed two runs on three hits in the bottom of the first inning. Ripken Reyes began the frame with a double to right field. After retiring the next batter, Komar allowed an RBI double to Graham Pauley. Marcos Castanon drove in Pauley with a double down the left field. San Antonio took a 2-0 lead.

Jairo Iriarte was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The right-hander did not allow a hit until the fourth inning. Springfield also broke up the shutout during that half inning. Arquimedes Gamboa began the frame with a base hit. After stealing second base, Gamboa moved to third base on a single from Noah Mendlinger. Chandler Redmond grounded into a double play and Gamboa crossed the plate. Springfield cut the deficit in half.

Iriarte's night came to an end during the top of the sixth inning. Jose Alvarez drew a walk to start the inning. Victor Scott II lifted a fly ball over the right field wall for a two-run home run. Jason Blanchard took the mound for the Missions to relieve Iriarte. The southpaw retired all three batters he faced to end the inning. Springfield grabbed a 3-2 lead.

The Cardinals added an insurance run in the top of the seventh inning. Leading off the frame, Pedro Pages left the yard to right-center field. His 16th long ball of the season made it a 4-2 lead.

San Antonio captured the lead with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Castanon began the inning with a walk. Michael De La Cruz tied the game with a two-run home run to right-center field. Cole Cummings singled to right field and Homer Bush Jr. legged out a bunt single. Connor Hollis reached base on a fielder's choice as Cummings advanced to third base. Nick Trogrlic-Iverson took over on the mound for Komar. Reyes drove in Cummings with a sacrifice bunt. The Missions took a 5-4 lead.

Springfield tied the game in the top half of the eighth inning. Facing Lake Bachar, Scott II singled to center field and advanced to second on a fielding error. After striking out the next batter, Bachar allowed an RBI single to Mendlinger. The game was tied 5-5.

The Missions regained the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning. Pauley began the inning with a line-drive homer to right field. Martorella made it back-to-back jacks with a home run to right field. Castanon made it three consecutive extra-base hits with a double to left field. After getting De La Cruz to ground out, Matt Svanson took over on the mound. With Castanon at third base and one out, the right-hander struck out Cummings and retired Bush Jr. San Antonio had a 7-5 advantage.

In the top of the ninth inning, Efrain Contreras entered the game looking to convert the save attempt. Mike Antico legged out a double to start the inning. Jacob Buchberger popped out to second base. LJ Jones IV drove in Antico with a single to center field. Aaron Antonini came on to pinch-hit for Jose Alvarez. Contreras struck him out for the second out of the inning. Scott II flew out to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

* Final Score: 7-6

* With the win, San Antonio improves to 33-35 & 70-67 on the season

* Graham Pauley/Nathan Martorella: Back-to-back HRs in 8th inning

* Jairo Iriarte (Missions starter): ND, 5.0 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 9 K, HR

* Brandon Komar (Cardinals starter): ND, 6.1 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, BB, 3 K, HR

* Attendance: 6,838

Prospect Recap

* Jackson Merrill (#2 Padres prospect, #9 MLB): 0-4

* Robby Snelling (#3 Padres prospect, #60 MLB): DNP

* Jairo Iriarte (#6 Padres prospect): L, 5.0 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 9 K, HR

* Adam Mazur (#7 Padres prospect): DNP

* Nathan Martorella (#10 Padres prospect): 1-4, HR, RBI, R, K

* Graham Pauley (#11 Padres prospect): 3-4, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, K

* Jakob Marsee (#12 Padres prospect): DNP

* Homer Bush Jr. (#13 Padres prospect): 1-4, E

* Ryan Bergert (#16 Padres prospect): DNP

* Marcos Castañon (#23 Padres prospect): 2-3, 2 2B, RBI, R, BB

* Tink Hence (#2 Cardinals prospect, #43 MLB): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, Sept. 17th

* Victor Scott II (#4 Cardinals prospect): 2-5, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, K

* Tekoah Roby (#5 Cardinals prospect): DNP

* Pedro Pages (#28 Cardinals prospect): 1-4, HR, RBI, R, K

* Mike Antico (#29 Cardinals prospect): 1-4, 2B, R, 2 K

* Noah Mendlinger (#30 Cardinals prospect): 2-3, RBI, BB

The San Antonio Missions will conclude their six-game homestand with the Springfield Cardinals on Sunday, September 17th. Right-hander Jared Kollar (2-2, 4.53) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Tink Hence (2-5, 6.02) is scheduled to pitch for the Cardinals. Sunday's first pitch is slated for 1:05 from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

