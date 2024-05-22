Trash Pandas Fall 3-2 to Biscuits

May 22, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas comeback attempt fell just short in a 3-2 loss to the Montgomery Biscuits on Wednesday.

Similar to the series opener, Montgomery struck first as an RBI groundout from outfielder Dru Baker scored the opening run in the second inning off Trash Pandas starting pitcher Chase Chaney (L, 2-4).

Rocket City tied the game in the bottom half as infielder Arol Vera grounded into a force out with the bases loaded to plate a run.

The Biscuits got a two-run blast from Carson Williams in the third to retake the lead for his Southern League leading eighth on the year.

Rocket City outfielder Gustavo Campero cut the Trash Pandas deficit to one on a double in the fifth to score outfielder Nelson Rada who extended his hitting streak to eight games with a single on the prior at-bat.

Biscuits starting pitcher Logan Workman (W, 1-2) held strong in his five innings of work allowing just two runs on four hits.

Despite having runners in scoring position in the bottom of the ninth, the Trash Pandas were unable to record a late comeback against Biscuits closer Austin Vernon (S, 3), evening the series at one game apiece.

The Trash Pandas will look to bounce back against Montgomery on Thursday. First pitch against the Biscuits is slated for 6:35 p.m. forLunaticos de Rocket City night. Josh Caray will have the call on WZZN 97.7-HD2.

Probable Starters: John O'Reilly (RCT) vs. Adam Leverett (MTG)

