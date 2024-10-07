The Top Hitting Performances of 2024

The Trash Pandas used contributions from up and down the lineup in 2024, with eight different players notching 30 or more RBI and six different players registering 70 or more hits. Here were the best individual performances at the plate this season:

5. OF Nelson Rada (6/7 vs. CHA) - 3 for 4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 SB

The Angels No. 4 prospect hit his first professional home run during a Rocket City victory against the Lookouts, a 400-foot shot to left-center. It was one of six games during the year where Rada recorded a season-high three hits. The 19-year-old finished his first season at the Double-A level with exactly 100 hits.

4. OF Tucker Flint (7/3 @ BIR) - 3 for 5, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 1 SB

Flint's multi-homer game was his first time accomplishing the feat in his professional career. His first one of the night came off Jake Eder in the top of the 5th, an opposite field shot off a hanging slider. His very next at-bat, he crushed a breaking ball from Tristan Stivors deep over the bleachers at Regions Field.

Flint ultimately led the team with 104 hits, 16 homers, 58 runs batted in, 61 runs scored, and 71 walks. The outfielder was then promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake for the first time on September 8th.

3. INF Sam Brown (6/25 @ CHA)- 3/4, 5 RBI

Nobody played more games for the Trash Pandas this season than Sam Brown. A consistent presence in the lineup, the first baseman delivered his best night on June 25th in Chattanooga. Amidst a 17-4 beatdown of the Lookouts, Brown got it started in the 1st inning with an RBI single. In the 4th, he followed up with a sacrifice fly. Finally in the 7th with the bases loaded, he blasted a double off the wall to bring home all three runners. Brown's five runs batted in were the most for Rocket City this year.

2. OF Gustavo Campero (6/21 vs. BLX)- 3 for 3, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 3 SB

This statline perfectly showcases the impact Gustavo Campero had for the Trash Pandas. The catcher-turned-outfielder led the team offensively in 2024, and he turned in a total performance on June 21st against the Shuckers -- five times on base, two doubles, two walks, and three steals.

Other games considered were his April 17 game in Pensacola where he finished 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI, and his July 2 game in Birmingham where he went 4-for-4 with a home run and three RBI.

Campero's sensational season earned a promotion to Triple-A Salt Lake on August 16, and then a call-up to Los Angeles for his major league debut on September 15.

1. INF Christian Moore (8/7 vs. BIR)- 4 for 5, 2 HR, 3 RBI

Nobody had a more mercurial few weeks in 2024 than first-round pick, Christian Moore. After racking up 6 RBI in his first two professional games, "CMO" was then promoted to Rocket City on August 3rd. All he did with his first week with the Trash Pandas? 14 hits and 5 homers, punctuated by a pair of blasts on August 7th.

He started the game with a solo shot in the 1st, and then ended the game with a walk-off two-run swing to the opposite field in the bottom of the 9th.

