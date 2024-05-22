Shuckers Drop Extra-Innings Slugfest to Barons

BILOXI, MS - In a game that saw 12 runs, 24 hits and six combined runs during the 10 th inning, the Biloxi Shuckers (18-23) fell to the Birmingham Barons (26-14), 8-4, in 10 innings at Shuckers Ballpark on Wednesday night.

The Barons struck first three batters in when Brooks Baldwin lined a two-RBI single to right, giving Birmingham a 2-0 lead. After the single, Shuckers' starter Shane Smith dominated and tied his season-high with six strikeouts over four innings in his second start of the year. Three batters reached after Baldwin's hit and three balls left the infield against his final 14 batters faced. Smith tied his career-high with four innings and set a career-high with 69 pitches.

Biloxi cut the deficit to one in the second when Ernesto Martinez Jr. hit a towering, 356-foot solo home run to right, his team-leading fourth of the season. In the fifth, the Barons extended the lead back to two with an RBI single from Jacob Gonzalez, making it 3-1.

The game stayed at 3-1 until the eighth when Ethan Murray and Mike Boeve both singled, putting runners on first and second with one out. Brock Wilken lined a 102 MPH line drive double to the wall in right-center, scoring both, including Boeve from first, and tying the game at three. In the ninth, the Shuckers had the tying run on third with two outs, but Adisyn Coffey induced a groundout to second, sending the game to extras.

In the extra frame, the Barons retook the lead with a two-RBI single to center from Terrell Tatum, making it 5-3. Jacob Gonzalez then smashed his first Double-A home run to right, giving the Barons a 6-3 lead. Three batters later, Tim Elko hit a two-run shot to right, making it 8-3.

With two outs in the bottom half of the 10 th , Carlos Rodriguez beat out a groundball to short, scoring Eric Brown Jr. from third and making it 8-4. The Shuckers then loaded the bases with two hit batters, but Gil Luna ended the threat with a strikeout. Coffey (4-1) earned the win for Birmingham while Justin Yeager (1-4) took the loss for Biloxi.

At the plate, Ethan Murray (2-for-4), Ernesto Martinez Jr. (2-for-4) and Brock Wilken (2-for-5) all tallied multi-hit performances for Biloxi. Both of Martinez Jr.'s hits came off the bat at over 101 MPH, including a 103 MPH single in the seventh.

