Barons Get Five Runs In The 10th For 2nd Road Win Against Biloxi

May 22, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







The Birmingham Barons get five runs in the top of the 10th inning and go on for an 8-4 win over Biloxi with 1,455 at MGM Park on Wednesday night. Home runs by Jacob Gonzalez and Tim Elko broke open a 3-3 tie after nine innings.

The Barons (26-14) get another solid pitching performance by starter RHP Mason Adams, going 6.1 innings, giving up only five hits, one earned run, and one walk with six strikeouts. Adams lowered his ERA to 2.36 on the season.

Terrell Tatum walked at the top of the first inning, while the next batter, Jacob Gonzalez, doubled to right field, putting both runners in scoring position. The next batter, Brooks Baldwin, singled to center field, scoring Tatum and Gonzalez. With the two early runs, the Barons led 2-0. In the bottom of the second inning, the Shuckers scored on an Ernesto Martinez, Jr. home run to right field to cut the Baron's lead to 2-1.

Duke Ellis singled and stole second base in the top of the fifth inning. Ellis picked up his league-leading 26th stolen base. Gonzalez singled on a ground ball to left field, scoring Ellis, and the Barons took a 3-1 lead. In the bottom of the eighth inning, a Brock Wilken double scored Ethen Murray and Mike Boeve, and the game was tied at 3-3.

The Barons made the most of their scoring opportunities. Duke Ellis singled on a but, pushing Jason Matthews to third base. Ellis stole second base and his league-leading 27th stolen base of the season. With runners in scoring position, Tatum singled to center field, scoring Matthews and Ellis, and the Barons led 5-3. Gonzalez homered to right field, and the Barons took a 6-3 lead. Edgar Quero singled to right field, Tim Elko homered to right field, scoring Quero, and the Barons led 8-3. Biloxi scored one run in the bottom of the 10th inning on a Carlos D. Rodriguez single scoring Eric Brown Jr. but that was a close as Biloxi in the end.

Garrett Schoenle gave up two runs for the Shuckers to tie the game in the eighth inning. Adysin Coffey (4-1) was the winning pitcher and came in the ninth inning, while Gil Luna pitched in the 10th inning. Gonzelez went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBIs, and two runs scored. Tim Elko went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBIs, and a run scored. Ellis went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two stolen bases.

Next, the Barons play game three of a six-game series with Biloxi as LHP Ky Bush (3-2, 2.09) gets the start for the Barons on Thursday night at 6:35 pm at MGM Park.

