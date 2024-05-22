Farr Shines in Lookouts' 4-2 Loss

Lookouts starter Thomas Farr turned in a quality start, but the Lookouts allowed runs late in their 4-2 loss to Mississippi.

Tonight's game started out as a pitching duel between Braves number three prospect Spencer Schwellenbach and Farr. The Braves starter only allowed two hits with eight strikeouts in seven scoreless innings. Farr matched the right with six scoreless innings of his own.

Braves ended the stalemate in the top of the seventh with two runs on back-to-back doubles. They added another in the eighth to make it 3-0.

Trailing in the bottom of that inning, Northcut belted a 403-foot home run to give the Lookouts their first run of the day. Urbaez then doubled home a run later in the inning to bring the team within one.

Mississippi was then able to add an insurance run in the ninth to put the game out of reach for Chattanooga.

Tomorrow, Reds top prospect Rhett Lowder makes his second AT&T Field appearance this season. The game is set for 7:15 p.m.

