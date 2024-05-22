Game 2 Preview with Shuckers

May 22, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

BIRMINGHAM BARONS (25-14) AT BILOXI SHUCKERS (18-22)RHP Mason Adams (2-3, 2.52) | RHP Shane Smith (3-1, 1.86) Game #40 | Wednesday - May 21, 2024 | 6:35 pm CT | MGM Park | Biloxi, MSMILB.tv | Bally Live

DATE TIME OPPONENT BARONS STARTERS OPPONENT STARTER

Thu, May 23 6:35 pm at Biloxi LHP Ky Bush (3-2, 2.09) RHP Brett Wichrowski (1-0, 4.15)

Fri, May 24 6:35 pm at Biloxi RHP Drew Thorpe (6-1, 1.50) RHP Jacob Wichrowski (0-0, 0.00)

Sat, May 25 6:05 pm at Biloxi RHP Jairo Iriarte (1-3, 2.89) RHP TJ Shook (2-5, 4.46)

Sun, May 26 5:05 pm at Biloxi LHP Jake Eder (0-1, 5.24) Nate Peterson (1-2, 3.58)

Tue, May 28 7:00 pm vs Rocket City RHP Mason Adams (2-3, 2.52) TBA

LAST TIME OUT: Edgar Quero and Jason Matthews hit home runs as the Barons go on the road to win 6-2 at Biloxi before 1,920 at MGM Park on Tuesday night. The Barons pounded 14 hits in the win as recent call-up Jason Gonzalez, the Chicago White Sox's number-one pick in the 2023 draft, had three hits along with outfielder Jacob Burke. Starting pitcher LHP Jake Eder (1-1, 4.91) gets the win going six innings, giving up only four hits, two earned runs, and three walks with three strikeouts. Jake Palisch, Josimar Cousin, and Eric Adler pitched the last three innings, only giving up one hit, no earned runs, and a walk with two strikeouts. Biloxi (18-22) scored first in the game on a Darrien Miller sacrifice fly, scoring Mike Boeve, and the Shuckers took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. In the top of the second inning, Quero hits his seventh home run of the season, along with the Burke two-run home run, to give the Barons a 3-1 lead. The Barons (25-14) scored again after a Terrell Tatum triple to center field. Gonzalez singled to right field, scoring Tatum, and the Barons led 4-1 in the top of the third inning. In the bottom of the fifth inning, a Boeve RBI single scored Zavier Warren, and the Shuckers trimmed the Barons lead to 4-2. In the top of the sixth inning, Tim Elko doubled to right field. Jacob Burke singles to put runners on the corner. Burke steals second to set the runners in scoring position. Matthews walks to load the bases, Duke Ellis singles to left field to score Elko and Burke, and the Barons lead 6-2. Burke had two stolen bases to take his total to 13 for the season. Next, the Barons will have game two of the six-game series with Biloxi as RHP Mason Adams (2-3, 2.52) takes the mound for Birmingham.

BARONS STARTING PITCHER: RHP Mason Adams was drafted in the 13th round by the Chicago White Sox in 2022. In 2022, he led the Atlantic Sun Conference with 108 strikeouts in 90 innings, and the White Sox signed him for $75,000.

LEAGUE LEADERS: Brooks Baldwin leads the Southern League with a .355 average and is first in OBP with a .438 mark. Also, he is first in hits with 49. Edgar Quero is tied for first with seven home runs and first in RBIs with 21. Duke Ellis leads the league with 25 stolen bases. Wilfred Veras is fifth in average with a .307 average, tied for sixth in home runs with five, third in slugging percentage at .486 percent, sixth in OPS with a .815 mark, is tied for third in hits with 43, tied for sixth in doubles with 10, fourth in XBH with 15, third in total bases with 68, and tied for 15th in runs with 16. RHP Drew Thorpe (6-1, 1.50) is first in wins with six and first in ERA. Mason Adams is tied for seventh in the league with 45 strikeouts. Jairo Iriarte (1-2, 2.89) is tied for 11th in ERA, while Ky Bush (3-2, 2.09) is fourth in ERA and tied for fourth in strikeouts with 47 in the Southern League.

PROSPECT RANKINGS: The Barons current active roster features 12 of the White Sox's Top 30 prospects (according to MLB.com): LHP Noah Shultz (No. 2), RHP Drew Thorpe (No. 3), catcher Edgar Quero (No. 4), infielder Jacob Gonzalez (No. 7), RHP Jairo Iriarte (No. 9), LHP Jake Eder (No. 10), LHP Ky Bush (No. 17), RHP Mason Adams (No. 19), infielder Brooks Baldwin (No. 24), outfielder Wilfred Veras (No. 25), RHP Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa (No. 28), and outfielder Jacob Burke (No.30).

SOUTHERN LEAGUE STANDINGS:

North | 1st Birmingham 25-14 (---) | 2nd Tennessee 23-17 (2.5) | 3rd Rocket City 20-19 (5.0) | 4th Chattanooga 12-28 (13.5)

South | 1st Montgomery 22-18 (---) | 1st Pensacola 22-18 (---) | 3rd Biloxi 18-22 (4.0) | 4th Mississippi 17-23 (5.0)

LAST SERIES vs Biloxi

5/21/24 | 6:35 PM | W 6-2 | 25-14 | WP - J Eder (1-1 | LP - N Peterson (1-3) | 1,920 | 2:29

LATEST TRANSACTIONS

LHP Noah Schultz has been sent from A+ Winston to AA Birmingham (active). INF Jacob Gonzalez has been sent from A+ Winston-Salem to AA Birmingham (active). C Troy Claunch has been placed on the Development List in AA Birmingham. INF Cristopher De Guzman has been placed on the Development List in AA Birmingham

