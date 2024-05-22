Biscuits Hang on for Dramatic 3-2 Win at Rocket City

May 22, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits' Austin Vernon in action

(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Matt Austin)

MADISON, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (23-18) pulled out a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Rocket City Trash Pandas (20-20) after Austin Vernon got a runner at the plate on a squeeze bunt as part of his ninth inning save on Wednesday night at Toyota Field.

Vernon used his glove to flip the squeeze bunt to the plate, and Kenny Piper spun around the tag out the potential tying run. Vernon forced the next batter to flyout and sealed the win.

Montgomery struck first on an RBI groundout by Dru Baker in the second inning to make it 1-0. Baker finished 2-for-4 with a pair of singles and an RBI.

After Rocket City tied the game, Carson Williams pounded his league-leading eighth homer to left center field to give the Biscuits a 3-1 lead in the third. Williams has homered three times in the last three games.

The Biscuits would hold on to their lead for the final six innings. Logan Workman allowed a run in the fifth as part of a two-run, five-inning start, but the Trash Pandas never scored after. Workman picked up his first win of the season.

Sean Hunley delivered three shutout innings of relief and retired nine of 10 batters he faced to send it to the ninth. A double and a bunt single put two runners on for Rocket City with no one out in the bottom of the ninth. Vernon forced a popout then made the second out at the plate on the squeeze play. He notched his third save in three appearances.

The third game of the series is on Thursday night at Toyota Field. Adam Leverett will make the start for Montgomery while John O'Reilly will start for Rocket City. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

