Schwellenbach Impresses Again in Second Double-A Start

May 22, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release









Mississippi Braves' Spencer Schwellenbach in action

(Mississippi Braves) Mississippi Braves' Spencer Schwellenbach in action(Mississippi Braves)

CHATTANOOGA, TN - Another Mississippi Braves win on Wednesday night and another stellar pitching performance. Spencer Schwellenbach, the Atlanta Braves No. 3 prospect, delivered 7.0 shutout innings on two hits, walking none and striking out eight in a 4-2 victory over the Chattanooga Lookouts at AT&T Field. The M-Braves (18-23) have won three straight games and seven of their last nine en route to an 11-8 start to May.

Schwellenbach (W, 2-0) made his second Double-A start and first on the road, dazzling again in front of 4,404 fans in the Scenic City. He earned his second-straight win and hasn't allowed a run over his first 13.0 innings, walking two and striking out 17. The 23-year-old out of Nebraska was locked in a pitcher's dual with Chattanooga starter Thomas Farr through six scoreless innings. The M-Braves finally broke through against the Lookouts bullpen in the seventh.

The Lookouts (12-29) went to their bullpen after 6.0 shutout innings on three hits by Farr and called on Owen Holt (L, 0-4). The right-hander retired the first two batters in the top of the seventh before running into trouble. Tyler Tolve lined a double to center field in front of Ivan Johnson, the centerfielder who had the bases ricochet off his nose. Bryson Horne reached on a ball that snuck through the infield, allowing Tolve to score the first run of the game. Cal Conley continued his hot streak the dish with a double to bring home Horne, and it was 2-0.

Nacho Alvarez Jr. led the offense with a 3-for-5 night at the plate and doubled to begin the eighth. With one out, Keshawn Ogans singled off the pitcher's foot, letting Alvarez score to make it 3-0.

Jake McSteen (H, 4) entered in the eighth inning after Schwellenbach's 76 pitches, 7.0 shutout innings on two hits, no walks, and eight strikeouts. On the first pitch from McSteen, Nick Northcut smashed a solo home run, placing the Lookouts on the scoreboard. Francisco Urbaez doubled later in the inning to bring home another run and trim the lead to 3-2.

Mississippi picked up a big insurance run in the top of the ninth inning. Geraldo Quintero opened the frame with a walk, then moved to second base on a wild pitch. Tolve singled to the left-center gap to bring home Quintero and extend the advantage to 4-2.

Domingo Gonzalez (S, 3) made quick work of the Lookouts in the bottom of the ninth inning, retiring the side in order and locking down his third save of the season.

Conley and Tolve each had a double and two hits on Wednesday, and the M-Braves finished 3-for-8 with runners in scoring position. In the last two trips through the big three of Ian Mejia, Hurston Waldrep, and Schwellenbach, the trio has combined for a 0.23 ERA over 40 innings pitched, six walks, and 53 strikeouts. As a pitching staff, the M-Braves rank second in the Southern League and fourth in Double-A with a 3.21 ERA. In the month of May, the club had a 2.80 ERA, which is second in Double-A and fourth in minor league baseball.

The M-Braves will go for their fourth win on Thursday night at AT&T Field in Chattanooga. The first pitch is set for 6:15 pm CT, with RHP JJ Niekro (1-4, 3.72) set to start for the M-Braves against RHP Rhett Lowder (0-2, 9.31) for Chattanooga. Coverage begins at 6:00 pm CT on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

The M-Braves return to Trustmark Park for a Memorial Day Celebration on Monday, May 27. The first pitch is at 6:05 pm with a pregame C-17 flyover and Post-Game Fireworks presented by Milwaukee Tool. The M-Braves will wear a special Patriotic Jersey that will be auctioned off with benefits to 5th Squad. For tickets and information on the latest promotions, visit mississippibraves.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.