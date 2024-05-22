Ryan Langford Transferred To Trash Pandas

May 22, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, ALABAMA - The Los Angeles Angels have assigned right-handed pitcher Ryan Langford to the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

This puts the Trash Pandas roster at 28 players.

Langford had pitched in two games with one start for Triple-A Salt Lake, finishing with a 1.80 ERA in five innings pitched.

The righty started his season with High-A Tri-City where he appeared in eight games and recorded a 2.19 ERA.

Langford signed with the Angels as an undrafted free agent in September of 2022 and is in his second professional season after spending all of 2023 with Single-A Inland Empire.

The Pembroke Pines, Florida native played collegiately at Florida Southern College from 2018-2022 and was named to the All-SSC Second Team during his final season.

His nine saves in 2022 led the team and rank top 10 in school history for a single season.

Rocket City Trash Pandas Roster Moves - May 22, 2024

RHP Ryan Langford assigned to Double-A Rocket City from Triple-A Salt Lake

