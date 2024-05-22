Barons Get 6-2 Road Win at Biloxi to Start Series

May 22, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







Edgar Quero and Jason Matthews hit home runs as the Barons go on the road to win 6-2 at Biloxi before 1,920 at MGM Park on Tuesday night. The Barons pounded 14 hits in the win as recent call-up Jason Gonzalez, the Chicago White Sox's number-one pick in the 2023 draft, had three hits along with outfielder Jacob Burke.

Starting pitcher LHP Jake Eder (1-1, 4.91) gets the win going six innings, giving up only four hits, two earned runs, and three walks with three strikeouts. Jake Palisch, Josimar Cousin, and Eric Adler pitched the last three innings, only giving up one hit, no earned runs, and a walk with two strikeouts.

Biloxi (18-22) scored first in the game on a Darrien Miller sacrifice fly, scoring Mike Boeve, and the Shuckers took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. In the top of the second inning, Quero hits his seventh home run of the season, along with the Burke two-run home run, to give the Barons a 3-1 lead.

The Barons (25-14) scored again after a Terrell Tatum triple to center field Gonzalez singled to right field scoring Tatum and the Barons led 4-1 in the top of the

