Fall Festival Returns to Toyota Field on Saturday, October 26th

October 18, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas are set to host their fifth annual Fall Festival at Toyota Field on October 26th, presented by Metro Diner.

The Saturday before Halloween will feature trick-or-treating with over 30 vendors around the concourse, autumnal activities such as face painting and a photo booth, capped by a screening of the 1995 classic, Casper, on the video board.

Kids ages 12 and under get in free, and admission for adults is $10 per person. Gates will open at 5 P.M. for trick-or-treating, which will run until 7 P.M. The movie will start at 7:15, and guests can sit anywhere in the seating bowl to enjoy the film. Field access will not be permitted.

Halloween costumes are highly encouraged, and concessions will be available for purchase - no outside food or beverage is allowed inside Toyota Field.

Tickets are available online at or in person at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office at Toyota Field.

