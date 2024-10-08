The Top Pitching Performances of 2024

October 8, 2024

We saw some tremendous pitching talent come through Rocket City during the 2024 season, which included three arms who made it to the Majors. Here were the best performances on the mound this year:

5. RHP Chase Chaney (6/21 vs. BLX) - 7 IP, 2 H, 7 K, 1 BB

The Southern League leader in innings pitched, this start marked the first time Chaney hit the 7-inning mark in 2024 as it was the first of two occasions where he would toss seven scoreless against Biloxi. The right-hander closed the season strong, registering quality starts in 4 of his final 5 outings.

4. RHP Brett Kerry (8/29 vs. TNS) - 7 IP, 2 ER, 1 H, 14 K, 2 BB

Nobody racked up more strikeouts in a game this season than Brett Kerry on August 29th. Facing a first-place Smokies team, the righty ripped through their lineup, putting up the second-most strikeouts in franchise history behind a 16 K performance from Reid Detmers in 2021.

3. RHP Jack Kochanowicz (7/6 vs. BIR) - 9 IP, 1 ER, 5 H, 7 K

In an era where complete games are becoming a rarity, Jack Kochanowicz is an exception. The big right-hander with a heavy sinker tossed a pair of complete games for the Trash Pandas in 2024.

On June 26th at Chattanooga, Jack went the distance against the Lookouts. Two starts later on July 6th, he did it again while striking out seven and surrendering just one run. This start helped Kochanowicz earn his first promotion to the Angels, where he made his MLB debut on July 11th and went on to log nine quality starts for the Halos.

2. RHP Caden Dana (7/26 vs. CHA) - 9 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, 10 K, 1 BB

After watching his teammate throw a pair of complete games, the Angels' top pitching prospect fired the first one of his career for his best start of the season. Matchup up against top Reds prospect, Rhett Lowder, Caden Dana struck out ten Lookouts hitters and gave up just three hits on the night.

Dana went on to lead the Southern League in ERA, WHIP, strikeouts, and quality starts in his tremendous 2024 campaign. The righty was then called up to make his major league debut for the Angels on September 1st.

1. RHP George Klassen (9/14 @ CHA) - 6 IP, 12 K, 1 BB

In the final official Trash Pandas game of the season, George Klassen came out firing. The Angels third-ranked prospect took a perfect game into the 6th, surrendered zero hits, and recorded a career-high dozen strikeouts against Chattanooga.

