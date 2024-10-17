North Alabama Welcomes Army to Toyota Field

MADISON, Ala. - The North Alabama Lions and Army Black Knights will play the final games on the current surface at Toyota Field.

A three-game weekend set featuring the first appearance by Army West Point at Toyota Field in its history will mark the final games before the field is converted to a softball diamond for the Rocket City Softball Showcase slated to begin a mere three days later Wednesday, February 19.

North Alabama will host the series in Madison from Friday, February 14 to Sunday, February 16 in a non-conference weekend tilt. Tickets start at $10 and will go on-sale 10 a.m. CST Friday, October 18 at TrashPandasBaseball.com/Events, in-person at the Wicks Family Box Office at Toyota Field, or by calling (256) 325-1403 ext. 1.

"We like to believe that the Trash Pandas organization is one of the most patriotic in all of Minor League Baseball," beamed Trash Pandas Executive Vice President & General Manager Garrett Fahrmann, "so an opportunity to host members of our military in a Division I showdown with our great partners at North Alabama Athletics is an attraction we couldn't wait to mark on our calendar."

The Lions return to Toyota Field for the third time in as many seasons. In 2023, the Lions visited for a matchup against the Auburn Tigers. This past season, a weekend Atlantic Sun Conference series against Kennesaw State was moved to Toyota Field due to the threat of inclement weather in Florence, Ala. The Lions finished the 2024 campaign with a 10-19-1 conference record (18-35-1 overall).

"We are excited to open our 2025 season in Madison, Alabama," said UNA head baseball coach Jad Prachniac. "We always appreciate the hospiitality from the Rocket City Trash Pandas. Toyota Field is a beautiful ballpark with a top-of-the-line playing surface. We are looking forward to having the opportunity to compete against Army. Playing against an opponent that has qualified for the last six NCAA regionals will be a great test to start our 2025 schedule. I'm excited to see the community get behind this event for a memorable opening weekend.

The Army Black Knights head to North Alabama for a once-in-a-generation appearance just across the road from the Redstone Arsenal. The Black Knights finished their 2024 season as Patriot League champions compiling 16-8 record (31-23 overall) which included a trip to the NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament Regional in Athens, Ga.

"Our partnership with the Rocket City Trash Pandas has been tremendous over the years, and we look forward to hosting the reigning Patriot League champions here in North Alabama," said UNA Director of Athletics Dr. Josh Looney. "Toyota Field is a state-of-the-art facility and provides and excellent backdrop for this baseball series and for the Softball Showcase later that month."

First pitch and game times are listed below:

Friday, February 14 - 5 p.m. First Pitch (All gates open at 4 p.m.)

Saturday, February 15 - 2 p.m. First Pitch (All gates open at 1 p.m.)

Sunday, February 16 - 11 a.m. First Pitch (All gates open at 10 a.m.)

