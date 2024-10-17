Lookouts 2025 Group Outings & Mini-Plans On-Sale Now

October 17, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







The Chattanooga Lookouts have announced that the reigning National Champion Tennessee Vols baseball team will host a Fall World Series exhibition game at AT&T Field while ongoing construction takes place at the program's home ballpark, Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The Fall World Series exhibition game will be held on Wednesday, November 6 at 6:00 p.m. and will feature two teams comprised of the 2025 Tennessee baseball roster.

All tickets are general admission and will be $12 each and are available now on Lookouts.com. The game will be 9-innings and gates will open at 5:00 p.m. Concessions, including beer, will be available.

Tennessee is coming off a record-setting season that ended with the program's seventh trip to the Men's College World Series and first national title. The Big Orange became the first SEC team to ever win 60 games in a season, finishing with an incredible 60-13 overall record. UT also became just the fourth program in history to win the SEC regular season crown, the SEC Tournament title and the National Championship in the same year, cementing itself as one of the greatest college baseball teams ever.

The 2025 Vols will be led by a handful of key returners while also welcoming in another talented group of newcomers to the program this fall.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from October 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.