Trash Pandas Fans to Greet the Team on Saturday at Toyota Field

March 28, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







The Trash Pandas arrive in Rocket City tomorrow, Saturday, March 29, from spring training in Arizona!

Trash Pandas supporters are invited to greet the team and show the players and coaches why we have the best fan support in Minor League Baseball! Fans are welcome to gather near the Trustmark VIP Entrance.

The Trash Pandas will also post an update via social media on Saturday to confirm arrival time in case of any delays or schedule changes. The official roster will be released from the Los Angeles Angels in the coming days.

The Trash Pandas open their fifth season at Toyota Field on Friday, April 4, against the Chattanooga Lookouts. Single-game tickets for the 2025 season are now on sale, starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1.

