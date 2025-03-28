Keesler Federal Park Named a Top 10 Ballpark in MiLB by USA TODAY 10Best

March 28, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - USA Today 10Best has announced that Keesler Federal Park, home of the Biloxi Shuckers, was named a Top 10 selection for Best Minor League Ballpark in the publication's 2025 Readers' Choice Award. Keesler Federal Park, which was ranked sixth among all ballparks, was second among Double-A ballparks in the Top 10 and was one of three named at the Double-A, High-A or Single-A level. The nominations were carefully curated by a panel of subject matter experts and USA TODAY 10Best editors before being voted on by the public.

"We're extremely honored to be named a Top 10 ballpark in Minor League Baseball by USAToday," Shuckers Genera Manager Hunter Reed said. "With the continued upgrades throughout the last two off-seasons, we're excited to welcome in fans throughout our 10 th anniversary season."

The Shuckers begin the 2025 season on the road before the home opener on Tuesday, April 8 at 6:05 p.m. against the Columbus Clingstones. The Shuckers will host the Pearl River Community College Wildcats in a seven-inning exhibition game on Wednesday, April 2 at 6:35 p.m.

Keesler Federal Park was constructed in 2015, marking the return of Minor League Baseball to the Mississippi Gulf Coast for the first time since 1928. The ballpark's capacity is 6,098 and features a boomerang-shaped grandstand, allowing fans to be closer to the action than at most parks. Recent renovations to the ballpark during the 2023/24 off-season saw the addition of a right-field boardwalk, Schooner's Splash Zone presented by Gulf Breeze Landscaping and the Corona Premier Tiki Bar, giving fans a taste of the beach, even at the ballpark. This off-season, the Kloud7 Sky Box underwent renovations and was unveiled as the Kloud7 Yacht Club.

The ballpark is the fourth to host professional baseball games in Biloxi. The first was Point Comfort Park, although it was used for just part of the 1908 season by the Gulfport-Biloxi Sand Crabs of the Cotton State League. Biloxi Stadium, which opened in 1928, was the spring training home of the Washington Senators from 1930-1935 and the Philadelphia Phillies in 1938. In 2003, two games were played at Hollis Field, a high school facility, between the Pensacola Pelicans and Baton Rouge River Bats of the independent Southeastern League. None of the three ballparks that hosted professional baseball in the past in Biloxi still stand.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from March 28, 2025

Keesler Federal Park Named a Top 10 Ballpark in MiLB by USA TODAY 10Best - Biloxi Shuckers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.