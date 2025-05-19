Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend with the Shuckers, Bluey and Bingo

BILOXI, MS - Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend with the Biloxi Shuckers at Keesler Federal Park from May 20-25 as they take on the Knoxville Smokies, Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs! Throughout the week, fans can access the Corona Premier Tiki Bar, right field beach area and Schooner's Splash Zone presented by Gulf Breeze Landscaping free of charge. For an upgraded experience, fans can purchase single-game and group packages for the newly renovated Kloud7 Yacht Club, offering an upscale indoor-outdoor experience. Kids can run the bases following every game presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi.

TUESDAY, MAY 20, 6:35 p.m.

Be one of the first 250 fans and receive a No. 45 Freddy Peralta Shuckers name-and-number shirsey presented by The Peoples Bank in celebration of the Shuckers 10th anniversary season and 2021 National League All-Star. It's also Brew Crew Tuesday presented by Coors Light! Fans can purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $13 with $7 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 21, 6:35 p.m.

Bring the dogs to the ballpark for Bark in the Park! Fans and their four-legged friends can purchase tickets for $16 in advance and sit in dog-friendly Sections 117 and 119. Fans must sign a waiver for their pets to enjoy the game. It's also Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union, where all military personnel can receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets. Fans can also stop by the Corona Premier Tiki Bar from 5:15-6:35 for Happy Hour deals with $4 16oz Corona Premier, Corona Extra, Modelo, Pacifico, $6 High Noon and $8 well cocktails.

THURSDAY, MAY 22, 6:35 p.m.

Fans can kickstart the weekend with Thirsty Thursday© presented by PBR, Coca-Cola, and Kicker108 with $2 PBR cans, drafts, hot dogs, and Coca-Cola products! Fans can splash in with $4 draft beer specials on Miller Lite and Coors Light at the first and third-base Beer Gardens. Fans can also cash in on almost 60% savings with the Thirsty Thursday© Deal, which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $17 in advance.

FRIDAY, MAY 23, 6:35 p.m.

Watch the skies light up with the best fireworks show on the Coast following the game for Fireworks Friday presented by Island View Casino Resort! Educators can receive $2 off Reserved and Dugout Box tickets with a valid ID for Educator Appreciation Night. Make sure to arrive early for a pre-game concert from Greg Dillard in the Corona Premier Tiki Bar. It's also Friday Night Flight by Yuengling Flight! Fans can pick up a passport at any of our 9 participating locations throughout Keesler Federal Park and grab a $6 Yuengling or Yuengling Flight (one per stop). Fans can get a stamp at each stop and after 5 stamps, they can claim their free embossed Shuckers souvenir cup. Passports can be used on multiple Friday games during the season. It's also Strike Out the Stigma Night in support of Mental Health Awareness.

SATURDAY, MAY 24, 6:05 p.m.

The Biloxi King Cakes return with specialty jerseys and caps on a Shuck Yeah Saturday! Fans can get ready for Memorial Day with a Biloxi King Cakes Drink Sleeve presented by Beau Rivage for the first 1,500 fans.

SUNDAY, MAY 25, 5:05 p.m.

Bluey and Bingo are set to make an appearance at the ballpark with meet-and-greet opportunities throughout the game! Fans can also purchase a Sunday Fun Day Package with four tickets, hot dogs, chips, and drinks for $76 plus $19 for each additional ticket. Fans can also bring their Shuckers gear over to the Shuckers Shop before the game to get it autographed and say hello to some of your favorite players! The first 150 fans will receive a Shuckers poster presented by Mele Printing. Make sure to stay after the game for catch on the field!

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







