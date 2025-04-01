Trash Pandas Unveil Initial 2025 Opening Day Roster

April 1, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas, Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, are excited to announce the initial roster for the 2025 season. The fifth season of baseball at Toyota Field will include 22 players who have previously played for the Trash Pandas and 11 players ranked among the Angels' Top-30 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline.

Led by the Angels' first-round pick in 2024, Christian Moore returns to Rocket City, ranking as the top prospect in the organization and the No. 66 overall player in MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects list. Selected eighth overall in the 2024 MLB Draft, Moore starred as a second baseman for the Tennessee Volunteers, where he emerged as one of college baseball's brightest stars. He played in only two games with Single-A Inland Empire in the California League last season before being promoted to Rocket City. Moore hit .347 with six home runs and 20 RBIs in his first 25 minor league games.

The roster features five of the Angels' top 10 prospects, including Moore (1), RHP George Klassen (3), LHP Sam Aldegheri (5), OF Nelson Rada (6), and INF Denzer Guzman (9).

Klassen and Aldegheri came over from Philadelphia in a trade last July and have added pitching depth to the organization. Klassen joined the Trash Pandas in August and made seven starts, which included being named Southern League Pitcher of the Week after tossing six no-hit innings at Chattanooga on September 14. Klassen struck out at least seven hitters in 10 starts last season and recorded double-digit strikeouts in two outings at Rocket City. Aldegheri, a native of Verona, Italy, became the first pitcher born and raised in Italy to play in the majors when he made his MLB debut with the Angels on August 30, 2024, against Seattle. The Italian made four starts for the Trash Pandas in 2024.

Rada had a fantastic spring with the Angels, batting .333 over 11 games, a .370 on-base percentage, and six RBI. The Valencia, Venezuela native spent the 2024 season in Rocket City, hitting .234 with 13 extra-base hits in 123 games. The 19-year-old was seventh in the Southern League with 35 stolen bases as the youngest player in the league.

Guzman was promoted to Rocket City on May 7 and collected six home runs, nine doubles, and 30 RBI in 83 games. The 21-year-old from San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic, had his season highlighted with a walk-off grand slam on May 25, leading the Trash Pandas to a win over Montgomery.

The other members of the roster included in the Top-30 include LHP Samy Natera Jr. (16), RHP Walbert Urena (17), RHP Joel Hurtado (19), RHP Camden Minacci (20), INF Cole Fontenelle (23), and RHP Ryan Costeiu (24),

Sonny DiChiara returns to Rocket City after spending the 2024 season split between three other Angels affiliates. The Hoover, Alabama native and former college star at Samford and Auburn made his pro debut for the Trash Pandas in 2022, and has appeared in 113 games for Rocket City from 2022 to 2023.

DiChiara represents one of six players on the initial roster that has SEC ties. DiChiara (Auburn), Ryan Costeiu (Arkansas), Houston Harding (Mississippi State), Luke Murphy (Vanderbilt), Jared Southard (Texas), and Moore (Tennessee) have spent time in the Southeastern Conference.

Joining Aldegheri with MLB time is veteran outfielder Travis Blankenhorn, pitcher Kelvin Cáceres, and infielder Evan White. The 28-year-old Blankenhorn has enjoyed six MLB stints with the Minnesota Twins (2020), New York Mets (2021), and Washington Nationals (2023). He made his major league debut for the Twins on September 15, 2020, in Chicago (AL), and recorded his first career hit in that game, a double. The Pottsville, Pennsylvania native is no stranger to the Southern League, having risen through the Twins system while Pensacola served as their Double-A affiliate. In 2019, he was a Midseason and Postseason All-Star, leading the Wahoos in home runs (18), hits (108), and RBI (51). Entering the 2025 season, Blankenhorn has 3,445 minor league plate appearances and 100 at the major league level.

The Trash Pandas will be led by fourth-year manager Andy Schatzley. Returning to the coaching staff is Hitting Coach Joel Chimelis, and Pitching Michael Wuertz. New to the staff is Assistant Pitching Coach Bo Martino and Coach Rod Barajas.

The finalized 28-man Rocket City Trash Pandas Opening Day roster will be finalized on Friday.

ROSTER BREAKDOWN

Pitchers: Sam Aldegheri, Kelvin Caceres, Brady Choban, Ryan Costeiu, Mitch Farris, Jose Fermin, Houston Harding, Joel Hurtado, Nick Jones, George Klassen, Camden Minacci, Luke Murphy, Samy Natera Jr., Bryce Osmond, Jared Southard, Welbert Urena

Catchers: Josh Crouch, Myles Emmerson, Jaxx Groshans

Infielders: Sam Brown, Sonny DiChiara, Cole Fontenelle, Denzer Guzman, Mac McCroaskey, Christian Moore, Evan White

Outfielders: Travis Blankenhorn, David Calabrese, Tucker Flint, Nelson Rada

The Trash Pandas open their fifth season at Toyota Field against the Chattanooga Lookouts on Friday. Single-game tickets are available, starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1.

Single-game tickets are available, starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1.

Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. 20-game mini-plans are also available at tptix.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.