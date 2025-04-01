First Chance to See Your Lookouts Tomorrow at 6:00 PM at AT&T Field

April 1, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







The Chattanooga Lookouts and the Chattanooga State Tigers Baseball Team have announced the return of their annual exhibition game at AT&T Field. The two teams will play against each other tomorrow, Wednesday, April 2 at 6:00 p.m. Tickets for the seven-inning game are $7 and are on sale HERE and Lookouts.com. Proceeds from this game will go to the Chattanooga State Baseball Team.

The Cincinnati Reds and the Chattanooga Lookouts have announced their initial 2025 roster for Opening Day. This year's team features 17 returning players including José Acuña, Kevin Abel, Ruben Ibarra and Dominic Pitelli. The 2025 roster also has four of the Reds' top 30 prospects including Sal Stewart (3), Edwin Arroyo (5), Hector Rodríguez (11) and Ethan O'Donnell (18).

Here is the roster breakdown: 16 pitchers, three catchers, five infielders, and five outfielders.

Opening Day is only 7 days away! Tickets for Opening Day and that first homestand including Thirsty Thursday (4/10) and Fireworks Friday (4/11) are on sale now at Lookouts.com. The homestand also features the first giveaway of the season on Senior Day (Sunday, April 13) when the first 1,000 fans will receive a limited-edition Straw Hat thanks to Right at Home.

Lookouts games are even more fun with friends! The Lookouts ensure your outing is a grand slam by making it affordable, easy, and fun! Whether your group is 10 friends or 1,000+ members of an organization, we have a place to accommodate you and your guests! Choose from 5 All-You-Can-Eat picnic areas or a block of great seats. Every group is coordinated by a Lookouts representative to answer any questions you have and ensure a great experience at AT&T Field.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.