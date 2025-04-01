Homestand Highlights: April 4-6 vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

April 1, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas 2025 season begins at 6:35 pm on Friday, April 4, with a three-game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts, Double-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, that runs through Sunday, April 6, at Toyota Field. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Friday, April 4 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Limited Tickets Remain

Opening Night Fireworks: Celebrate the start of the fifth season of Trash Pandas Baseball, and stay after the game as Fireworks light up the night sky over Toyota Field, presented by Pyro Shows, Inc.

Magnetic Schedule Giveaway: The first 3,000 Fans will receive a 2025 magnet schedule presented by Huntsville-Madison Convention & Visitors Bureau

Madison Community Night: The first Hometown Throwdown of 2025 features Madison. The Hometown Throwdown Series, proudly presented by Redstone Federal Credit Union, aims to ignite community pride and support throughout the season.

Saturday, April 5 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark Vip Gates: 5:00 pm

Saturday Night Fireworks: For the second-straight night, Fireworks will explode over Toyota Field at the end of the game, presented by WOW!

License Plate Frame Giveaway: The first 1,000 adults, 18 years or older, will receive a Trash Pandas License Plate Frame, presented by WOW!

Sunday, April 6 | First Pitch: 2:35 pm | Gates Open: 1:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 1:00 pm

Pregame Autographs: On Sundays this season, select Trash Pandas players will be available for autographs before the game, from 1:40 to 2:00 pm, at the Pepsi Gate, located on the first base side of the Bill Penney Concourse.

Fleece Blanket Giveaway: The first 1,500 adults, 18 years or older, will receive a Trash Pandas Fleece Blanket, presented by Crestwood Medical Center!

Postgame Kids Run the Bases: Kids can run the bases at Toyota Field after every Sunday home game, presented by Listerhill Credit Union! Sprocket's kids' club members can skip to the front of the line by presenting their ID cards.

Blue Bell Sundae Sundays: Limited-edition souvenir helmet sundaes will be available at the Sweet Space concession stand exclusively on Sunday!

The second leg of the opening nine-game homestand continues from April 8 to 13 as the Trash Pandas welcome the Chicago Cubs' affiliate, the Knoxville Smokies, to Toyota Field. Promotions are subject to change. For the latest updates on daily promotions, click HERE.

Single-game tickets are available, starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1.

Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. 20-game mini-plans are also available at tptix.com.

