Trash Pandas Launch New Food Offerings and Promotions for Fifth Season

March 31, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas are excited to announce the addition of new delicious food items, new interactive options for fans to be part of the action at Toyota Field, and improved access to the ballpark for the fifth season of Trash Pandas baseball.

"We're super excited to kick off the season this week and showcase all the hard work our staff has put in during the offseason!' "Our goal is to provide our fans with the absolute best experience at Toyota Field," said Garrett Fahrmann, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Trash Pandas. "With tasty new food options, easier access to the ballpark, and some fun new interactive features for our in-game entertainment, we can't wait for everyone to feel even closer to the action!"

New Food and Beverage Offerings

Grab N' Go Station

The club has added automatic self-checkout scanners at our Grab & Go station on the concourse behind home plate. Place your items, pay with a card or tap, and return to the baseball action quickly!

Family Four Packs (Burgers or Hot Dogs)

Choose between four hot dogs and four bags of chips for $20 or four burgers and four bags of chips for $25. Available every night at the Gravity Grille and Dumpster Dive while supplies last.

We've Got Wings

Enjoy spectacularly smoked wings crafted by our in-house pitmaster. Choose from six chef-crafted sauces or rubs: Traditional Hot, Lemon Pepper, Alabama White Sauce, BBQ, Garlic Parm, and Strikeout Sauce. Available at the All-Stars stand.

Foot Long Corn Dogs

Foot-long corn dogs are now available at Toyota Field and can be enjoyed all season at Dumpster Dive!

Beverage Bat Icees

Now available at Toyota Field, enjoy your favorite ICEE flavors served in a unique Beverage Bat made popular by Beer Bats.

Brisket Mac Attack!

Try our new Chipotle Brisket Black Angus Burger, topped with fried mac and cheese, Alabama White Sauce, and Traditional BBQ Sauce, available all season long at Dumpster Dive.

New Around Toyota Field

I-565 Ramp Now Open

The I-565 West Ramp next to Toyota Field is fully open in both directions! This improvement enhances traffic flow for Trash Pandas fans, making arrival and exit from the ballpark more efficient. Wayfinding signs have also been installed around the parking lot.

Pregame Autographs on Sundays

On Sundays, select Trash Pandas players will be available for autographs before the game, starting when the gates open at the Pepsi gate located on the first base side of the Bill Penney Concourse.

Throwback Thursdays

Every Thursday this season, enjoy domestic drafts for just $3 at all locations around Toyota Field. The Trash Pandas will also wear throwback jerseys on the field.

Interactive Fan Cam

The Trash Pandas have partnered with CUE ahead of the 2025 season to launch a new interactive Fan Cam, accessible via your phone. With just a click of a link or a scan of a QR code, fans will be able to upload photos and videos, apply filters, or even broadcast themselves live on the Toyota Field video board.

Toyota Field Photo "TrashPort"

Fans are encouraged to take photos at designated spots around Toyota Field, marked by red home plate cues on the Bill Penney Concourse. Show off your gameday experience by tagging the Trash Pandas on Instagram (@trashpandasbaseball), and you may have a chance to win weekly prizes!

The Trash Pandas open their fifth season at Toyota Field against the Chattanooga Lookouts on Friday. Single-game tickets are available, starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1.

Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. 20-game mini-plans are also available at tptix.com.

