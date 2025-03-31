Brewers Announce Shuckers Initial Roster for 10th Anniversary Season

March 31, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - The Milwaukee Brewers and Biloxi Shuckers have announced the Shuckers' initial roster for 2025, the team's 10 th anniversary season. The Shuckers will play an exhibition game on Wednesday, April 2 at 6:35 p.m. against the Pearl River Community College Wildcats and open their season on the road on Friday, April 4 at the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. The Shuckers will open the home slate on Tuesday, April 8 at 6:05 p.m. against the Columbus Clingstones.

The roster is headlined by Baseball America's 50 th -ranked overall prospect and Mississippi native Cooper Pratt. Four other Brewers Top-30 prospects are set to join Pratt (No. 3) on the roster, including Luke Adams (No. 9), Brock Wilken (No. 18), Luis Lara (No. 21) and former Mississippi State Bulldog K.C. Hunt (No. 25). It marks the fifth consecutive season the Shuckers initial roster has featured at least five Top 30 prospects.

Of the 27 players on the initial roster, 15 appeared in at least one game with the Shuckers in 2024 and 24 appeared in the Brewers' organization during the season. In the bullpen, Justin Yeager returns to Biloxi after he became the first Shuckers reliever to record 20 saves in a season since 2019. Brock Wilken also returns after he led the Shuckers with 17 home runs. Darrien Miller, who set the single-season franchise record after he was hit 28 times in 2024, will return as one of three catchers on the roster. Josh Maciejewski is the lone player on the roster with MLB experience, making four appearances with seven strikeouts over 7.0 innings with the New York Yankees in 2024. Newcomers to the organization also include Badimir Restituyo and Abdiel Mendoza, who both spent most of 2024 in Double-A.

The Shuckers will be led by manager Joe Ayrault, who returns to Biloxi for his second season. Ayrault will be joined by hitting coach Kevin Martir (1st season with Biloxi), pitching coach Josh Spence (2nd), coach Liu Rodriguez (1st), associate coaches Tyler Thornburg (1st) and Matt Lipka (1st), strength and conditioning specialist Grant Kastelean (4th)| and athletic trainer BJ Downie (1st). The veteran staff includes over 55 years of playing experience and 50-plus years of coaching experience.

PITCHERS (15) : Kaleb Bowman, Tyler Bryant, Will Childers, Alexander Cornielle, Chase Costello, Stiven Cruz, K.C. Hunt, Tate Kuehner, Josh Maciejewski, Mark Manfredi, Abdiel Mendoza, Nick Merkel, Nate Peterson, Tyler Woessner, Justin Yeager

CATCHERS (3) : Darrien Miller, Ramón Rodríguez, Víctor Torres

INFIELDERS (6) : Luke Adams, Eric Brown Jr., Ethan Murray, Cooper Pratt, Zavier Warren, Brock Wilken

OUTFIELDERS (3) : Luis Lara, Bladimir Restituyo, Jeremy Vargas

