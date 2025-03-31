Atlanta Braves Announce Columbus Clingstones Inaugural Opening Day Roster

COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Atlanta Braves announced today the Opening Day roster for the Columbus Clingstones inaugural season. Columbus' 138-game schedule begins on Friday, April 4 with the opener of a three-game series at the Montgomery Biscuits.

The roster features a versatile mix of several Atlanta Top 30 prospects, Double-A veterans, and members of the Braves' 40-man roster.

Columbus Clingstones Opening Day Roster (*=Braves 40-Man Roster):

RH Pitchers (13): Blane Abeyta, Lucas Braun, Blake Burkhalter, Drue Hackenberg, Patrick Halligan, Landon Harper, Jonathan Hughes, Elison Joseph, Jhancaralos Lara, Ian Mejia, Rolddy Munoz*, Shay Schanaman

LH Pitchers (2): Hayden Harris, Jake McSteen

Catchers (3): Austin Machado, Dylan Shockley, Adam Zebrowski

Infielders (7): Cade Bunnell, Drew Compton, Cal Conley, David Fletcher, Kobe Kato, David McCabe, Keshawn Ogans

Outfielders (4): Kevin Kilpatrick Jr., Geraldo Quintero, Carlos Rodriguez, Ethan Workinger

Nine players on Atlanta's Top 30 Prospects list will begin their season with Columbus. They are led by pitcher Drue Hackenberg, ranked the Braves' No. 6 prospect by MLB.com. He made nine starts in Double-A last year, going 3-2 with a 3.13 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, and .232 BAA.

Clingstones on Braves' Top 30 Prospects List (9):

Drue Hackenberg - (No. 6)

Lucas Braun - (No. 11)

Jhancarlos Lara (No. 13)

Blake Burkhalter (No. 16)

David McCabe (No. 19)

Rolddy Munoz (No. 22)

Ian Mejia (No. 25)

Elison Joseph (No. 29)

Carlos Rodriguez (No. 30)

Five players on the Opening Day roster are set to make their Double-A debut, including Drew Compton, Blake Burkhalter, Kevin Kilpatrick Jr., Austin Machado and Shay Schanaman. Compton led all Braves' minor league farmhands in 2024 in on-base percentage (.394) and OPS (.808).

David Fletcher is the both the oldest and longest-tenured player on the club, with a Major League service time of 5.006. The veteran infielder also spent time as a right-handed pitcher with Mississippi last season, going 3-7 with a 6.37 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, and .308 BAA.

The roster features multiple players with ties to the Peach State, with three Georgia-born players: Harris (Augusta), Hughes (Decatur), and Kilpatrick Jr. (Stone Mountain).

The Stripers are led by manager Cody Gabella, pitching coach Mike Steed, hitting coach Grant Kay, coach Francisco Diaz, strength and conditioning coach Kyle Hegedus, and athletic trainer Jesus Aviles.

The Clingstones begin the 2025 season on the road, taking on the Montgomery Biscuits at Riverwalk Stadium on Friday, April 4 at 7:35 p.m. ET. Opening Day at Synovus Park is Tuesday, April 15 vs. the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, first pitch is 7:05 p.m. ET. For tickets and more information, visit Clingstones.com Listen to all Stripers games on SportsVisions 92.1 FM or watch on Bally Sports Live.

