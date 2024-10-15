2025 Trash Pandas Mini Plans and Ticket Vouchers on Sale Now

October 15, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, Alabama - 20-game Mini Plans and single-game ticket vouchers are now available for the 2025 season of Rocket City Trash Pandas baseball, which begins at home on April 4th against the Chattanooga Lookouts.

There are three Mini Plan options available, each with a variety of dates and promotions. All plans are $320 per seat, which includes the same great field-level seats for all 20 games, 20% off parking, and 10% off merchandise.

The Apollo Plan features Opening Night, four Friday games, three Saturday games, and three Sunday games plus a Bluey appearance, Labor Day Weekend, and six postgame fireworks shows.

The Mercury Plan features Independence Eve (July 3rd), three Friday games, three Saturday games, three Sunday games, two "Lunaticos de Rocket City" games, Huntsville Stars Throwback Night, and seven postgame fireworks shows.

The Gemini Plan features Father's Day, three Friday games, four Saturday games, four Sunday games, Princess Night, Harry Potter Night, and six postgame fireworks shows.

Fans can select their Mini Plans or by contacting the ticket office at (256) 325-1403 option 1.

Single-game ticket vouchers are a perfect gift for the upcoming holidays, providing flexibility for recipients to attend whichever game they choose. Fans with vouchers will have early access to redeem them for field-level seats to any 2025 home game, based on availability.

Redemption information will be sent out closer to the start of the season, and the exchanges must be made in person at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office.

Fans can click here to purchase ticket vouchers, which are $16 plus tax.

