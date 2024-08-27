Training Camp Wrap up Day 1: Fitness Testing

August 27, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

(Peterborough, ON) - Peterborough Petes 2024 Training Camp presented by Sign-A-Fied, East Side Mario's, and Hybrid Fitness, Health, Performance began on Tuesday, August 27 at the PMC, with participants taking part in camp registration, medical screenings, headshots, and fitness testing.

"We're very pleased with the results that we saw today," noted Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke. "It's very evident that both our returning and recently drafted players put their work in over the summer. We're looking forward to seeing that effort out on the ice beginning tomorrow morning."

Before Camp officially began, families and players attended a brief orientation session where they heard from Oke and Head Coach Rob Wilson. Everyone was then introduced to the Petes staff before splitting into their respective teams and kicking off camp.

This year's fitness testing took place at the PMC on the lacrosse turf, as the Peterborough Lakers prepared for their MSL Final Game Six matchup against the Six Nations Chiefs.

"It was a very busy day at the arena with the Lakers getting ready for their game six match against Six Nations," continued Oke. "Thank you to the City of Peterborough and the Lakers for collaborating with us to make today possible and good luck tonight!"

During the fitness testing portion of Training Camp, Chase Lefebvre, Liam Sztuska, Braydon McCallum, and Easton Lynds all featured in multiple top threes. The top performing Petes in each fitness category were as follows:

300-yard Shuttle Run (three tied for 1st)

Chase Lefebvre 57s

Brayden Velliaris - 57s

Easton Lynds - 57s

Broad Jump

Liam Sztuska - 9'8"

Braydon McCallum - 9'5"

Chase Lefebvre - 9'4"

Pull-ups

Will Haley - 27 reps

Zach Bowen - 23 reps

Gavin Haslam, Liam Sztuska - 22 reps

5-10-5 Shuttle Run

Chase Lefebvre - 4.25s

Easton Lynds - 4.28s

Braydon McCallum - 4.29s

Wednesday and Thursday's scrimmages will be streamed live on the Petes Facebook page. Click here to access our 2024 Training Camp Media Kit, featuring a scrimmage schedule, rosters, and player profiles.

