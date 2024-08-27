Training Camp Wrap up Day 1: Fitness Testing
August 27, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
(Peterborough, ON) - Peterborough Petes 2024 Training Camp presented by Sign-A-Fied, East Side Mario's, and Hybrid Fitness, Health, Performance began on Tuesday, August 27 at the PMC, with participants taking part in camp registration, medical screenings, headshots, and fitness testing.
"We're very pleased with the results that we saw today," noted Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke. "It's very evident that both our returning and recently drafted players put their work in over the summer. We're looking forward to seeing that effort out on the ice beginning tomorrow morning."
Before Camp officially began, families and players attended a brief orientation session where they heard from Oke and Head Coach Rob Wilson. Everyone was then introduced to the Petes staff before splitting into their respective teams and kicking off camp.
This year's fitness testing took place at the PMC on the lacrosse turf, as the Peterborough Lakers prepared for their MSL Final Game Six matchup against the Six Nations Chiefs.
"It was a very busy day at the arena with the Lakers getting ready for their game six match against Six Nations," continued Oke. "Thank you to the City of Peterborough and the Lakers for collaborating with us to make today possible and good luck tonight!"
During the fitness testing portion of Training Camp, Chase Lefebvre, Liam Sztuska, Braydon McCallum, and Easton Lynds all featured in multiple top threes. The top performing Petes in each fitness category were as follows:
300-yard Shuttle Run (three tied for 1st)
Chase Lefebvre 57s
Brayden Velliaris - 57s
Easton Lynds - 57s
Broad Jump
Liam Sztuska - 9'8"
Braydon McCallum - 9'5"
Chase Lefebvre - 9'4"
Pull-ups
Will Haley - 27 reps
Zach Bowen - 23 reps
Gavin Haslam, Liam Sztuska - 22 reps
5-10-5 Shuttle Run
Chase Lefebvre - 4.25s
Easton Lynds - 4.28s
Braydon McCallum - 4.29s
Wednesday and Thursday's scrimmages will be streamed live on the Petes Facebook page. Click here to access our 2024 Training Camp Media Kit, featuring a scrimmage schedule, rosters, and player profiles.
The best way to guarantee tickets to every Petes home game is by purchasing a season ticket package, available only while supplies last. Season tickets start at just $353 for the entire 34 game home schedule, and include thousands of dollars in benefits and incentives. Interested parties can contact Petes Coordinator of Season Ticket Sales and Service, Tyler Hall or by calling (705) 743-3681 ext. 209.
Tickets for the Petes preseason games in Norwood, Port Hope, and Millbrook are available now. Stay tuned to the Petes social media channels and website for season updates as they become available.
