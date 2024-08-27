Training Camp - Day 1 Recap Presented by Premier Professional Accountants

August 27, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







52 hopefuls arrived to the Brantford Civic Centre on Monday morning, all with hopes of being a part of the 2024-25 edition Brantford Bulldogs. On arrival, camp was split into three teams and after the off-ice work to kick things off, each team had a chance to hit the ice for their first practices as a group.

From practice it was straight into the action with an afternoon round robin of games. In the opener, Parker Holmes and Luca DiPlacido made quick impressions, combining for a pair of goals to lift Team Black to a victory over Team Gold.

In the second game, with Team White in competition for the first time, Josh Avery notched a pair with the help of Cole Brown to set White to an early to goal lead. In the latter stages of the game, Team Gold put on the full press with Briir Long sparking the comeback, followed by Ethan Pepperall to tie the game at 2-2. Calvin Crombie was next to strike, giving Gold their first lead and the scoring was finished off by a gorgeous tic-tac-goal effort between Aiden O'Donnell & Briir Long feeding Zakary Lavoie for the insurance in the Team Gold win.

Final game of the opening day was another close effort with Team Black returning to the ice and picking up their second victory of the day as Nikolas Rossetto opened the scoring followed by a great effort from Luca Testa to give Black the two goal lead. Brody Straus & Cole Brown (continuing his immediate chemistry with Josh Avery) gave Team White life but down the stretch, goals from Ben Bujold & Kaden Wicklander assured Team Black would stay in the win column to close the opening day.

All three teams go back to action on Tuesday with four games each!

Remember on Wednesday, the Brantford Bulldogs present the Annual Black & Gold Game, presented by Premier Professional Accountants, with a 4:00pm puck drop. Civic Centre doors will open at 3:30 for the game and attendance is free.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from August 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.