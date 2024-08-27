Petes Announce Flex Pack and Single Game Ticket Details for 2024-25 Season

Peterborough Petes celebrate a goal

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography) Peterborough Petes celebrate a goal

(Peterborough, ON) - The Peterborough Petes have officially announced details regarding flex packs and single game ticket sales for the upcoming season. The flex pack redemption window opens on Wednesday, August 28 at 9:30 a.m., while single game tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, September 4 at 9:30 a.m.

Fans who are looking to redeem flex vouchers can do so by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office at the Peterborough Memorial Centre (PMC). Vouchers can only be redeemed in person, during box office hours (Wednesday-Friday from 9:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m.). Redeeming Flex Vouchers guarantee you the first opportunity to secure your seats for the upcoming season, before single game tickets go on sale. Fans interested in purchasing a Petes 10-Game Flex Pack can visit the Petes Store in-person, or online.

A full Petes home schedule can be found. The Petes Community Big 8 schedule and details can be found. More theme nights will be announced in the coming weeks.

Single game tickets will officially be on sale starting on Wednesday, September 4 at 9:30 a.m. through the Grant Thornton Box Office. Tickets can be purchased on and after this date, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office in person during business hours.

The best way to guarantee tickets to every Petes home game is by purchasing a season ticket package, available only while supplies last. Season tickets start at just $353 for the entire 34 game home schedule, and include thousands of dollars in benefits and incentives. Interested parties can contact Petes Coordinator of Season Ticket Sales and Service, Tyler Hall or by calling (705) 743-3681 ext. 209.

Tickets for the Petes preseason games in Norwood, Port Hope, and Millbrook are available now. Stay tuned to the Petes social media channels and website for season updates as they become available.

Peterborough Petes celebrate a goal

(Kenneth Andersen Photography)

