Kitchener Rangers Reassign 13 Players at Training Camp
August 27, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, ON - Following today's final blue and white game, the Kitchener Rangers have announced the reassignment of seven forwards, five defencemen, and one goaltender from Training Camp:
Forwards:
Juan Copeland
Cooper Drennan
Brendan George
Josh Giordano
Mikayil Kahriman
Ryder Roberson
Aidan Zimmerman
Defencemen:
Ayden Agius
Nathan Gaitens
Drew McLennan
Tyler Meireles
Ryker Young
Goaltenders:
Erik Maki
Next up the Rangers will host a Preseason Showcase at The Kitchener Memorial Auditorium from August 30th to September 1st. This exciting event will feature the Saginaw Spirit, Erie Otters, Brantford Bulldogs, and your Kitchener Rangers. Tickets are $5.00 (General Admission, one ticket price for all ages, children under 2 are free) and can be purchased at the door on the day of the games. Net proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Make-A-Wish Canada. The showcase will conclude with Fan Fest on Sunday, September 1st, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.
