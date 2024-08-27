Kitchener Rangers Reassign 13 Players at Training Camp

August 27, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - Following today's final blue and white game, the Kitchener Rangers have announced the reassignment of seven forwards, five defencemen, and one goaltender from Training Camp:

Forwards:

Juan Copeland

Cooper Drennan

Brendan George

Josh Giordano

Mikayil Kahriman

Ryder Roberson

Aidan Zimmerman

Defencemen:

Ayden Agius

Nathan Gaitens

Drew McLennan

Tyler Meireles

Ryker Young

Goaltenders:

Erik Maki

Next up the Rangers will host a Preseason Showcase at The Kitchener Memorial Auditorium from August 30th to September 1st. This exciting event will feature the Saginaw Spirit, Erie Otters, Brantford Bulldogs, and your Kitchener Rangers. Tickets are $5.00 (General Admission, one ticket price for all ages, children under 2 are free) and can be purchased at the door on the day of the games. Net proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Make-A-Wish Canada. The showcase will conclude with Fan Fest on Sunday, September 1st, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

