Niagara IceDogs Training Camp Starts Today
August 27, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Niagara IceDogs News Release
The Niagara IceDogs kick off training camp today with scheduled games being available to the public. See below for game time details.
Tuesday, August 27th
5:30pm-6:30pm: Team White vs Team Black
Wednesday, August 28th
9am-11am: Team White vs Team Black
3pm-4pm: Team White vs Team Black
Check out the Niagara IceDogs Statistics
