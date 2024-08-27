Niagara IceDogs Training Camp Starts Today

Niagara IceDogs

August 27, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Niagara IceDogs News Release


The Niagara IceDogs kick off training camp today with scheduled games being available to the public. See below for game time details.

Tuesday, August 27th

5:30pm-6:30pm: Team White vs Team Black

Wednesday, August 28th

9am-11am: Team White vs Team Black

3pm-4pm: Team White vs Team Black

