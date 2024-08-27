Petes Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster

August 27, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release







(Peterborough, ON) - The Peterborough Petes have officially announced the roster for their 2024 Training Camp presented by Sign-a-fied, East Side Mario's, and Hybrid Fitness, Health, Performance. A total of 63 players (57 skaters, 6 goaltenders) are expected to attend camp beginning today (August 27) at 12:00 p.m.

Each player has all been assigned to one of the three following teams for the on-ice portion of camp:

Team East Side Mario's (White)

Team Sign-A-Fied (Black)

Team Hybrid (Maroon)

A media kit featuring full team rosters, player info, Petes staff, and daily schedules can be found. Print out rosters will be available at the top of the Club Section during all on-ice scrimmages and the Maroon and White game.

The schedule for Training Camp can be found. All scrimmages and the Maroon vs White game will take place at the Peterborough Memorial Centre (PMC). Both fans and media are invited to attend. The scrimmages and Maroon and White game will also be streamed live on the Petes Facebook Page.

Stay tuned to the Petes social media channels and website next week for any updates on training camp as well as a daily recap sent out following each day.

Tickets for the Petes preseason games in Norwood, Port Hope, and Millbrook are available now. The only way to guarantee tickets to the home opener is by purchasing a season ticket package, available only while supplies last. Season tickets start at just $353 for the entire 34 game home schedule, and include thousands of dollars in benefits and incentives. Interested parties can contact Petes Coordinator of Season Ticket Sales and Service, Tyler Hall or by calling (705) 743-3681 ext. 209.

