Toyota Antelopes vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 12, 2025

May 13, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Sabrina Ionescu shines in her homecoming as the Liberty defeat the Antelopes 84-61

The Liberty capped off their preseason with a team-high 23 AST and 11 3PM... setting the tone for the season ahead!

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 13, 2025

