Tourists Drop Fourth Straight, Fall 5-4 to Greensboro

August 25, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

GREENSBORO - A two-week road trip came to an end on Sunday afternoon and for the Asheville Tourists it was not the finish they were hoping for. Asheville led the Greensboro Grasshoppers 4-2 going into the eighth inning; however, Greensboro plated three runs in the bottom of the eighth and bested Asheville 5-4.

Oliver Carrillo and Narbe Cruz each hit solo Home Runs for Asheville and Derek True pitched well over four innings. Wilmy Sanchez and Jaime Melendez combined for three shutout innings in relief. Kenni Gomez and Luis Encarnacion both finished with two hits apiece.

Asheville won the first two games of the week but dropped the final four. Sunday's result was another tough result to swallow; however, the Tourists continue to battle for a full nine innings day in and day out.

Tuesday night will be Asheville's opportunity to turn the tide and finish the regular season strong. The Tourists open up their final homestand, a six-game series, against the Hickory Crawdads and Game One will begin at 6:35pm ET.

