Grasshoppers Take Series Win with a 5-4 Victory over Tourists

August 25, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeat the Asheville Tourists, 5-4 in the final game of its home series to take the series win. The Grasshoppers improved to 28-25 on the second half of the season while the Tourists fell to 20-34. Greensboro outhit Asheville 8-7 while the Tourists had two mishaps to the Grasshoppers one.

Infielder Mitch Jebb led at the dish for the Grasshoppers as he went 2-4 with one RBI and one run scored. Infielder Termarr Johnson followed close behind as he went 2-4. Hits for Greensboro were also tallied by Omar Alfonzo, Hudson Head, P.J. Hilson, and Kalae Harrison.

Leading at the plate for the Tourists was ourtifelder Kenni Gomez as he went 2-4 with a double and two runs scored. Infielder Luis Encarnacion followed close behind as he went 2-4 with two RBI. Hits for Asheville were also tallied by Narbe Cruz, Oliver Carrillo, and Ryan Johnson.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Derek Diamond as he tallied five strikeouts and gave up one hit and one earned run on three innings of work. Valentin Linarez recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 3-0 on the season.

Starting on the mound for Asheville was righthanded pitcher Derek True as he tallied three strikeouts and gave up four hits, two runs (one earned), and two free bases on four innings of work. Railin Perez took the loss for the Tourists and fell to 3-2 on the season.

The Grasshoppers are back in action on Tuesday, August 27 as they take on the Rome Emperors in Rome, GA. To purchase tickets to any Greensboro Grasshoppers game visit www.gsohoppers.com or call (336) 268-2255.

