Renegades Sweep Wilmington in Seven Straight

August 25, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades earned their seventh straight win, 6-3 over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Sunday in the series finale at Heritage Financial Park. The victory completed the first seven-game sweep in Renegades franchise history, and the first such sweep in the South Atlantic League since the move to six-game series in 2021.

Baron Stuart strung together his second excellent start of the series. After six hitless innings on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed six scoreless frames on Sunday. Stuart allowed just three hits and induced eight groundball outs while striking out four.

Roc Riggio led off the fourth inning with a solo home run off Jarlin Susana to make it 1-0 Renegades. The Hudson Valley second baseman was 3-for-5 with a single, triple, and home run, coming a double short of the cycle.

In the sixth Riggio led off the frame with a triple and scored after Brendan Jones reached on a dropped fly ball by T.J. White. After Garrett Martin was hit by a pitch, Josh Moylan notched an RBI double to score Jones. Martin came home on a dropped popup by Armando Cruz off the bat of Jackson Castillo to push the Renegades lead to 4-0.

Coby Morales led off the seventh with a double for his 11th hit in seven High-A games. George Lombard doubled home Morales three batters later to make it 5-0.

The Renegades added a sixth run in the eighth after Dylan Jasso singled home Moylan.

In the ninth White and Brandon Boissiere drew a pair of walks against Mason Vinyard. Gavin Dugas doubled home White, before Boissiere and Dugas scored on a two-run single by Marcus Brown to make it 6-3. However, Yorlin Calderon got Joe Naranjo to ground out to second with the bases loaded to save the win, sealing the Renegades sweep.

Hudson Valley will have a day off on Monday, before beginning a six-game series on the road with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on Tuesday night. First pitch at ShoreTown Ballpark is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network.

Renegades Record:

65-54, 32-22

