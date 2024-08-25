Wild Strikes out Nine in Hot Rods 5-4 Loss

August 25, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Hickory, North Carolina - Owen Wild tossed his sixth quality start of the season, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods (33-18, 69-48) let up a late lead to the Hickory Crawdads (28-26, 55-65) in a 5-4 loss on Sunday from L.P. Frans Stadium.

The Hot Rods scored three runs in the top of the third against Crawdads starter David Davalillo. Gregory Barrios singled and came around to score on a double from Colton Ledbetter. Mac Horvath pummeled a two-run homer to left, putting Bowling Green up 3-0.

Hickory responded with a run in the bottom of the sixth against Wild, but Bowling Green got it back in the top of the seventh. With Crawdads reliever Angel Rodriguez on the mound, Hunter Haas walked and stole second to put a runner in scoring position. Ledbetter doubled to left, scoring Haas to make it 4-1.

Yeison Morrobel launched a grand slam in the bottom of the eighth against Bowling Green reliever Dylan Lesko, moving the score, 5-4. The Hot Rods went scoreless in the ninth to finalize the game, 5-4.

Jacob Maton (3-5) earned the win, tossing a perfect eighth inning. Lesko (1-2) took the loss, allowing four runs on a hit, three walks, and a strikeout over 1.0 inning. Bryan Magdaleno (4) notched the save, striking out two in a perfect ninth.

Bowling Green takes the day off on Monday before returning to Bowling Green Ballpark to begin a six-game series with the Greenville Drive. First pitch is set for Tuesday at 6:35 PM CT.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.