Renegades/Veterans Game Notes

August 25, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Veterans (64-54, 31-22) vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks (51-68, 20-33)

RHP Baron Stuart (7-4, 3.83 ERA) vs. RHP Jarlin Susana (3-1, 5.01 ERA)

| Game 119 | Home Game 60 | Sunday, August 25, 2024 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | First Pitch 2:05 p.m. |

Radio: WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

'GADES ARE HOT: With their 7-3 win on Saturday, the Renegades have won 19 of their last 25 games. All nine Renegades in the lineup reached base safely in Saturday's win, and eight of them had at least one hit. The Renegades are now 10-1 at home against Wilmington this season. In the doubleheader on Thursday, Hudson Valley held on for a 7-6 win on game one, before throwing a seven-inning no-hitter in game two of a 6-0 victory. Hudson Valley has won 15 of their last 18 games at Heritage Financial Park. The Renegades have a 23-6 record at home in the second half. Hudson Valley is currently in sitting first place in the SAL North, now 3.0 games ahead of the Aberdeen IronBirds and Jersey Shore BlueClaws for a playoff spot with 13 games remaining in the season.

CLUTCH KINGS: On Friday, the Renegades earned their ninth walk-off victory of the season with a 2-1 win in 10 innings. Jackson Castillo notched an RBI single to score George Lombard from third base. Trailing 1-0 into the bottom of the ninth, Dylan Jasso led off with a double, before Coby Morales singled him home to tie the game. Kelly Austin held Wilmington scoreless in the tenth with three punchouts, before Castillo came through with a knock.

THE NEW GUYS: Over the last two weeks, new additions to the Renegades have a provided a spark offensively. In his first five High-A games, Brendan Jones has been on base 11 times, including a two-run homer, seven walks and seven stolen bases. Coby Morales has 10 hits in his first six games with the Renegades and has six RBIs, five runs scored and three stolen bases in the series. Dylan Jasso and Jackson Castillo have been stellar in their first two weeks. Castillo was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored on Saturday, reaching base safely four times. Jasso has eight extra-base hits in 16 games, and has reached base in 13 of 16 games he's played. Last Tuesday, the duo combined for 10 RBIs in the 13-0 win.

PITCHING IN: Entering play on Wednesday, the Renegades pitching staff sports a 3.35 ERA, not only the lowest in the South Atlantic League, but the best among all High-A teams. Hudson Valley ranks 7th among all full-season Minor League teams in ERA. The staff allowed just two hits across ten innings on Friday, not allowing a hit after the first inning. With a no-hitter and shutout in game two of Thursday's doubleheader, the Renegades have recorded six shutouts in the last 16 games. Since the All-Star Break, the staff has a 2.34 ERA, which is the best in MiLB, ahead of the Down East Wood Ducks (TEX, A), who have a 2.49 team ERA since the break.

'GADES THROW ANOTHER NO HITTER: After the Renegades had two no-hitters in the first 29 years of its history, the Renegades tossed a no-no on Thursday in game two of a doubleheader for the second time in a little over a month. Trent Sellers, Mason Vinyard, and Thomas Balboni combined to allow just one baserunner to reach safely in seven innings, with no Blue Rocks hitters getting on base after the second inning. Sellers has been a part of both no-hitter this season, one as a starter and one as a reliever. On July 19th, Kyle Carr, Trent Sellers, and Hueston Morrill completed the third no-hitter in franchise history. It was the first time since July 10, 2021 that the Renegades had thrown a no-no, and the first nine-inning no-hitter since August 10, 2000

ROCKY MOUNTAIN STRENGTH: Garrett Martin was extremely productive at the plate in Thursday';s doubleheader, hitting three home runs and driving in seven runs in the two games. In the series with Wilmington, he has six hits and nine RBIs in four games, and has been on base 11 time. Martin has 14 hits in the last 11 games, after just two in his previous eight games played.

AT LAST: This week, the Renegades are playing the Wilmington Blue Rocks for the final time this season. Sunday's game will be the 30th matchup of the season between the two teams, having played four series prior to this week This is the second series held at Heritage Financial Park, after 18 games were played at Frawley Stadium in Wilmington earlier this season. So far, the Renegades hold the advantage in the season series with a 13-10 record. After the final game of a series in June was postponed, the two teams will play seven games this week. In June, they played a eight-game series in Wilmington.

HOME COOKIN': The Renegades are currently in a stretch where they are playing 19 of their next 25 games at Heritage Financial Park. After hosting Hickory for six games, Hudson Valley continues a two-week homestand with the Wilmington Blue Rocks this week. Of their final 25 games, the Renegades will have played 19 of them at home.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: The Renegades bullpen collectively sports a 3.16 ERA (171 ER/487.0 IP) this season, the best mark in High-A and fifth-best in the minors. On Saturday, the Hudson Valley pen was spectacular. After opener Indigo Diaz allowed three runs in 0.2 of an inning, five pitchers allowed three total hits and no runs while striking out 12. On Friday, the Renegades bullpen was nearly flawless behind Kyle Carr. Yorlin Calderon, Hueston Morrill, and Kelly Austin combined for five hitless innings, where they allowed just one baserunner to reach safely and struck out nine.

PITCHING REINFORCEMENTS: After being called up two weeks ago from Single-A Tampa, Josh Grosz has been stellar for Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, Grosz allowed just three hits and one earned run in 6.1 frames. Since being called up, the right-hander has allowed just one earned run in 17.2 innings across three starts. In his last six appearances between Tampa and Hudson Valley, Grosz has been charged with just two earned runs in 35.2 innings, good for a 0.51 ERA during that stretch. The East Carolina product was roommates in college with Renegades teammate Josh Moylan.

HEATING UP: Antonio Gomez have been excellent at the plate over the last two weeks. The Renegades catcher had a 17-game on-base streak snapped on Friday, where he was 21-for-56 (.375) at the plate with eight doubles, a triple, two home run, 10 RBIs, and 17 runs scored. During that stretch, Gomez has a .438 on-base percentage and a 1.099 OPS. However, Gomez hit his fifth home run of the season in Saturday's game. He boosted his average from .169 to .242 in the last 19 games.

LIMITING HITS: Hudson Valley pitchers have allowed only 751 hits through 118 games. The Renegades have allowed the fewest hits in MiLB, 21 fewer than the Down East Wood Ducks (A, TEX) for the lowest mark. Renegades pitching is holding the opposition to a .206 batting average this season, the best in MiLB. Incredibly, the Lansing Lugnuts (OAK, A+) have allowed a staggering 1080 hits through 118 games, most among all non-AAA teams..

WEST COAST ARMS: Starting pitching continues to be excellent for the Renegades. A Renegades starting pitcher has allowed more than two earned runs in a start only once since July 28th. Trent Sellers continued his dominant form on Thursday, throwing 4.2 hitless innings while allowing just one baserunner and striking out five. The right-hander has an absurd 0.45 ERA in his last 39.2 frames dating back to June 26th, with 44 strikeouts and a .109 opposing average. Last week, Sellers was named South Atlantic Pitcher of the Month for July, holding the best ERA in MiLB (0.00) among qualified pitchers during that span. On Friday, Kyle Carr allowed just two hits and one run in five innings while striking out five. He retired 13 of the last 14 batters he faced. Since the All-Star break, Carr has allowed just five earned runs in 34 innings with 35 punchouts, good for a 1.36 ERA. The southpaw has allowed just 16 combined hits in his last seven starts.

THE RUNNIN' RENEGADES ARE BACK: After stealing only 13 bases in 27 games in June, the Renegades have been on a stolen base frenzy, going 68-for-80 on stolen base attempts as a team in their last 45 games. After previously setting a season-high five stolen bases on Tuesday, they set a new high with seven steals on Wednesday.

DOUBLES MACHINES: With 219 doubles in 2024, Hudson Valley has the most doubles in High-A this season, ten more than the Everett AquaSox (A+, SEA). Six Renegades have 14 or more doubles, and 11 players have 11 or more two-baggers.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENT: In 23 of their last 45 games, the Renegades have played error-free. With no errors in 14 of the last 23 games, Hudson Valley is now 32-12 in games this season where they do not commit an error. In Thursday's doubleheader, the Renegades had no errors in 14 innings of baseball.

ROAD STRUGGLES: After losing both games of a doubleheader last Sunday, Hudson Valley is now 6-13 in its last 19 road games. The Renegades took three of the first four games on the road at Maimonides Park this week, but had to settle for a series split. Hudson Valley had just seven combined hits in the doubleheader. In the series, they only scored more than three runs twice, and scored six combined runs over the final three matchups of the set. This season, Hudson Valley is just 23-36 overall away from Heritage Financial Park this season. Last year, the Renegades were 41-25 on the road.

South Atlantic League Stories from August 25, 2024

