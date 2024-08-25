Claws Roll in Brooklyn, Win 11-2 on Sunday, Take Five of Six

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws continued their torrid play with an 11-0 win in Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon, their fifth win in six games against the Cyclones in the series and their ninth win in their last 10 games overall.

However, coupled with Hudson Valley's win over Wilmington on Sunday, the BlueClaws remain three back of the Renegades, who come to ShoreTown Ballpark this week. There are 12 games left in the regular season.

Felix Reyes led the offense with four hits while Hendry Mendez had three hits including a double and triple while driving in three runs.

Jersey Shore jumped out to a quick lead with three runs in the first inning. Hendry Mendez opened the scoring with an RBI double. Felix Reyes and Emaarion Boyd followed with RBI singles. Trent Farquhar added an RBI single of his own in the second to put the BlueClaws up 4-0.

It remained 4-0 into the seventh, when Hendry Menzed added an RBI single.

The BlueClaws then completely blew the game open with six runs in the top of the eighth inning. Trent Farquhar hit a ground rule double to open the scoring. Keaton Anthony added an RBI single, Mendez following with an RBI triple. He then scored on a wild pitch, and Emaarion Boyd added an RBI double.

Meanwhile, the BlueClaws added RHP David Buchanan from Lehigh Valley, who threw seven scoreless innings to earn the win. Buchanan, who pitched the last seven years in Asia, was originally drafted by the Phillies in 2010 and pitched for the BlueClaws in 2011. He gave up four hits and no walks while striking out four.

Trent Farquhar, Keaton Anthony, and Emaarion Boyd each had two hits for the BlueClaws, who had 16 as a team in the win.

The BlueClaws return home on Tuesday for a six game series with Hudson Valley.

