Morrobel's Slam Lifts 'Dads in Series Finale

August 25, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release









Hickory Crawdads first baseman Arturo Disla

(Hickory Crawdads) Hickory Crawdads first baseman Arturo Disla(Hickory Crawdads)

Hickory, NC - Yeison Morrobel launched an eighth inning grand slam against Dylan Lesko to send the Hickory Crawdads to a 5-4 win over Bowling Green at LP Frans Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Hot Rods led for majority of the game as Owen Wild neutralized the Crawdads offense, allowing one run on four hits in six innings while striking out eight.

Bowling Green carried a three-run lead into the middle part of the eighth, as Colton Ledbetter and Mac Horvath collected two RBI each for the Hot Rods. Horvath slugged a two-run homer in the third to highlight a three-run frame for Bowling Green.

Arturo Disla singled home Cam Cauley in the sixth to put Hickory on the board, trailing 3-1.

It was Morrobel who played the role of hero on this day as the lefty slugger drove his seventh homer of the year over the right field wall to give Hickory (28-26, 56-64) the late lead at 5-4.

From there, Bryan Magdaleno claimed his fourth save of the season, preserving the game for Jacob Maton, who earned his third win, splitting the final series of 2024 against the Hot Rods.

The Crawdads take Monday off before embarking on their final road trip of the season against the Asheville Tourists. The six-game series will be the final regular season games against their long-time SAL rival. Aidan Curry will open the series with the start at McCormick Field. The Crawdads Radio Network will cover the Saturday and Sunday games on hickorycrawdads.com., with the Crawdads Pregame Show kicking off the action 15 minutes before first pitch.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.