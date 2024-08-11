Tourists Celebrate Sunday Walk-Off Win over Hot Rods

August 11, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE - The Asheville Tourists trailed the Bowling Green Hot Rods 6-3 with only four outs left on Sunday. Asheville recorded back-to-back hits in the eighth that netted a run, then came through with three runs in the ninth for a wild 7-6 walk-off win in front of the home crowd.

Luis Baez clubbed the game-winning hit. It was a two-run double with two outs and two strikes in the bottom of the ninth. Jackson Lofton scored the tying run from third base while Narbe Cruz raced around the bases from first and slid head first across home plate for the winning run. Cruz had an RBI Fielder's Choice earlier in the inning.

Walker Janek and Luis Encarnacion posted back-to-back hits in the bottom of the eighth and brought the Tourists within two runs at 6-4 heading to the ninth. Asheville's first three runs of the game came on a Bowling Green balk, a Baez Sac Fly, and an Encarnacion solo Home Run.

The Tourists starting pitcher, Alain Pena, struck out eight batters in five innings of work. Walker Brockhouse, Layne Henderson, and Franny Cobos pitched the final four innings and kept the contest close.

Janek finished 2-for-4, his first professional multi-hit game, and threw out three potential base stealers from behind the plate.

Asheville's next matchup is against the Rome Emperors on Tuesday night from Rome, GA. The first pitch is set for 7:00pm ET.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.