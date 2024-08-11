Renegades Game Notes

August 11, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades (55-49, 22-17) at Brooklyn Cyclones (49-57, 16-24)

Game 1: RHP Cade Smith (First Start) vs. RHP Dakota Hawkins (3-3, 4.34 ERA)

Game 2: RHP Trent Sellers (6-2, 2.40 ERA) vs. RHP Jawilme Ramirez (3-4, 3.80 ERA)

| Games 105 & 106 | Road Games 58 & 59 | Sunday, August 11, 2024 | Maimonides Park | Brooklyn, N.Y. | First Pitch 1 p.m. |

CONEY ISLAND STORMS: Inclement weather has gotten in the way this week at Maimonides Park. After Tuesday's game was postponed, Thursday's game featured three separate rain delays. The matchup on Friday was also postponed with a doubleheader scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m.

'GADES ARE HOT: The Renegades had their seven-game win streak snapped in game one of the doubleheader on Wednesday. However, after a 7-0 win in game two, a 4-3 win on Thursday, and a 3-0 win on Saturday, Hudson Valley has now won ten of its last eleven games. On Sunday, the Renegades set a season-high with their seventh consecutive victory, and their sixth in a row over Jersey Shore. The sweep over the BlueClaws marked the second six-game series sweep in franchise history and the first ever at Heritage Financial Park. Hudson Valley is currently in a playoff spot, sitting two games ahead of Aberdeen. The Renegades earned their seventh walk-off victory of the season on Thursday, scoring four runs in the ninth inning to overcome a 5-2 deficit.

SO HOT: The Renegades are one of two teams in Minor and Major League Baseball to enter play on Saturday with a 10-1 record in their last 11 games. Only the Palm Beach Cardinals (STL, A) have also won ten of their last 11 contests.

PITCHING IN: Entering play on Saturday, the Renegades pitching staff sports a 3.48 ERA, not only the lowest in the South Atlantic League, but lowest among all High-A teams. Hudson Valley ranks eighth among all full-season Minor League teams. Since the All-Star Break, the staff has a 2.31 ERA, which is second-best in MiLB, trailing only the Down East Wood Ducks (TEX, A), who have a 2.06 team ERA since the break.

WELCOME BACK, JOSH: Josh Grosz, was stellar to in his return to the Renegades on Saturday, after making a spot start with the club in May, also in Brooklyn. The right-hander allowed just one hit in six scoreless innings. In his last four starts between Tampa and Hudson Valley, Grosz has been charged with just one earned run in 24 innings, good for a 0.37 ERA during that stretch.

FUHGEDDABOUDIT: For the final time this season, the Renegades travel to Coney Island to face the Cyclones. The former NY-Penn League foes play 24 times in the regular season, with 15 games being played at Maimonides Park. So far this season, the Renegades are 11-10 against the Cyclones. In early July, Brooklyn and Hudson Valley played a home-and-home six game series, with the two teams each earning three victories. The first four games of the tilt ended in shutouts. In the series in mid-June, the Renegades took four of six games at Heritage Financial Park. However, the Cyclones earned two late come-from-behind wins that week, damaging the Renegades first-half title hopes. In the first series of 2024 between the two foes in May, Brooklyn took four of six on Coney Island. The Renegades did record 16 runs and 18 hits in the third game of the series, recording their second-highest hit total of the season. Omar Martinez had a two-run homer, and Jace Avina was 3-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs scored. In 2023, Brooklyn and Hudson Valley faced off 24 times as well, with the Cyclones taking 14 of 24 matchups from the Renegades.

HOME COOKIN': The Renegades are currently in a stretch where they are playing 19 of their next 25 games at Heritage Financial Park. After hosting Jersey Shore for six games last week, Hudson Valley travels to Brooklyn for the final time this season, before embarking on a two-week homestand in mid-August.

LIMITING HITS: Hudson Valley pitchers have allowed only 683 hits through 104 games. The Renegades have allowed the fewest hits in MiLB, nine fewer than the Down East Wood Ducks (A, TEX) for the best mark. Renegades pitching is holding the opposition to a .211 batting average against this season, the best mark in MiLB. Incredibly, the Lansing Lugnuts (OAK, A+) have allowed a staggering 947 hits through 107 games, most among all non-AAA teams.

NEW BEGINNINGS: Jace Avina debuted with the Renegades on April 17 after being traded to New York for Jake Bauers in November from Milwaukee. The 21-year-old has been crucial all season for the Renegades but July was a rough month for the outfielder. He hit just .096 (7-for-72). However, August has started with a bang for Avina. He is 9-for-28 with a home run and six RBIs in seven games so far this month. On Sunday, Avina was featured as the No. 1 play on Sportscenter's "Top 10 Plays" for a home run robbery of Jersey Shore's Felix Reyes.

BEAVER DOMINANCE: Starting pitching continues to be excellent for the Renegades. Fifty-two of the last 57 starters have allowed three earned runs or less in their outings. In his last nine appearances, Trent Sellers has allowed no earned runs in 28.1 frames. On Tuesday he was named South Atlantic Pitcher of the Month for July, holding the best ERA in MiLB (0.00) among qualified pitchers during that span. In his fourth start of the season on Sunday, Sellers was stellar, throwing four perfect innings while inducing six groundball outs. The right-hander has retired 52 of the last 55 batters he has faced. On Wednesday, Kyle Carr was charged with just one runs on two hits in four innings, while striking out five walk. The southpaw has allowed just nine combined hits in his last four starts.

GADES THROW NO HITTER: History was made on July 19th, as the Renegades completed the third no-hitter in franchise history. It was the first time since July 10, 2021 that the Renegades had thrown a no-no, and the first nine-inning no-hitter since August 10, 2000. With the score remaining tied into the bottom of the ninth, a Roc Riggio walk-off home run sealed the no-hitter and a 1-0 win. Kyle Carr, Trent Sellers, and Hueston Morrill combined to complete the feat. In NL and AL history, a walk-off no-hitter has only taken place four times, with the last one coming back in 2013.

THE RUNNIN' RENEGADES ARE BACK: After stealing only 13 bases in 27 games in June, the Renegades have been on a stolen base frenzy, going 36-for-41 on stolen base attempts as a team in their last 30 games. The Renegades set a season-high with four stolen bases on July 20.

HEATING UP: Two Renegades have been excellent at the plate over the last week. Antonio Gomez is currently riding a eight-game hitting streak where he is 13-for-24 at the plate, with six doubles, a triple, a home run, four RBIs, and eleven runs scored. The Renegades catcher boosted his average from .169 to .242 in the last eight games. Christopher Familia also had an excellent series last week, going 6-for-17 at the plate with two doubles, a home run, and five RBIs.

DOUBLES MACHINES: With 196 doubles in 2024, Hudson Valley has the most doubles in High-A this season, four more than the Everett AquaSox (A+, SEA). Four Renegades have 16 or more doubles, and 10 players have ten or more two-baggers.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: The Renegades bullpen collectively sports a 3.25 ERA (154 ER/427.0 IP) this season, the best mark in High-A and seventh-best in the minors. Last Saturday's game featured four scoreless innings from the 'pen, where Sean Boyle, Cole Ayers, and Thomas Balboni combined to allow just one hit. On Wednesday, five Renegades relievers collectively threw five scoreless innings to complete a 7-0 shutout win in game two of the doubleheader.

ROAD STRUGGLES: After a win on Friday, Hudson Valley is now 6-11 in its last 17 road games. However, The Renegades have taken three of the first four games on the road at Maimonides Park this week. In the first two games of their last road series against Wilmington, Hudson Valley had just seven combined hits against Wilmington pitching. They didn't record a hit until the sixth inning in game two of the set. This season, Hudson Valley is just 23-34 overall away from Heritage Financial Park this season. The 34 road losses are the second-most in the South Atlantic League this season. Last year, the Renegades were 41-25 on the road.

INTERNATIONAL OUTREACH: The Hudson Valley Renegades and the Bhutan Baseball & Softball Association have partnered to present Bhutan Night on August 20 at Heritage Financial Park. The team is currently fundraising to bring over several Bhutanese baseball players for baseball and cultural enrichment tour of the Hudson Valley and New York. More details on the night can be found at www.hvrenegades.com/bhutan.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENT: In 15 of their last 31 games, the Renegades have played error-free. With no errors in six of the last nine games, Hudson Valley is now 28-8 in games this season where they do not commit an error.

PIRATE POWER: Josh Moylan has been on a tear over the past two weeks. The infielder had a tremendous series in Wilmington two weeks ago, going 5-for-17 with three home runs. He continued his strong hitting last week. In his last seven games, Moylan is 9-for-21 with 2 HR, 6 RBIs, and five runs scored.

