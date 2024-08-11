Crawdads Blanked by IronBirds

August 11, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release







Hickory, NC - Gleider Figuereo had a multi-hit game on Sunday, but the Aberdeen IronBirds managed to keep the Hickory Crawdads off the board at LP Frans Stadium, winning the series finale by a 4-0 score.

The win for Aberdeen on Sunday forced a split in the six game series between the two clubs, as the Crawdads were looking for their second consecutive series win after beating Asheville last week on the road.

David Davalillo made his Crawdads debut on Sunday, but suffered the loss despite pitching a respectable 5.1 innings, allowing just two runs while striking out six batters.

Figuereo's two base hits, both singles, paced a Crawdads offense that found itself unable to pick up a knock in the clutch. Sebastian Walcott and Arturo Disla collected hits in the losing effort, as the 'Dads stranded 13 runners in the contest.

Next up for the Crawdads (22-20, 50-58) is a six-game road trip to Hudson Valley, High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.

The Crawdads return home on August 20th, as they open a six-game set with the Bowling Green Hot Rods, High-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.