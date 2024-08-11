Ledbetter and Bush Jr. Homer, Hot Rods Drop Finale 7-6

Asheville, North Carolina - Colton Ledbetter and Homer Bush Jr. both blasted two-run home runs, but it wasn't enough for the Bowling Green Hot Rods (27-13, 63-43), dropping the series finale 7-6 to the Asheville Tourists (16-26, 44-62) on Sunday at McCormick Field in Asheville, North Carolina.

The Hot Rods powered their way into the lead in the top of the first inning against Tourists starter Alain Pena. Tre' Morgan worked a two-out walk and Ledbetter cleared the bases with a two-run homer, giving the Hot Rods a 2-0 lead.

Bowling Green benefited from another home run in the top of the third against Pena. Bryan Broecker led off with a single and took second on a wild pitch. One out later, Bush Jr. smashed a long ball to left to make it a 4-0 Hot Rods advantage.

Asheville scored their first run in the bottom of the third against Bowling Green starter Chandler Murphy. Jackson Loftin collected a one-out single and advanced to second on a Ryan Spikes error. Fernando Caldera moved him to third on a groundout, and a balk by Murphy scored Loftin, making it a 4-1 Hot Rods lead.

The Tourists plated two runs in the bottom of the six against Hot Rods pitcher Owen Wild. Narbe Cruz led off with a triple and Luis Baez brought him home with a sacrifice fly. Luis Encarnacion added on with a solo homer, making it 5-4, Bowling Green.

The Hot Rods responded in the top of the seventh against Tourists reliever Walker Brockhouse. Gionti Turner led off with a single, stole second, and advanced to third on a catching error by Loftin. Gregory Barrios lifted a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Turner, making it a 5-3 Hot Rods advantage.

Bowling Green added another run in the top of the eighth on a Kamren James RBI single, pushing the lead to 6-3. Asheville responded with an RBI double from Encarnacion in the bottom of the eighth, making it 6-4.

Asheville worked their way back in the bottom of the ninth against Bowling Green reliever Roel Garcia III. Anthony Sherwin and Loftin walked, and Fernando Caldera singled to load the bases. Cruz knocked in the first run with a fielder's choice and Baez collected a two-out double, walking off the Hot Rods, 7-6.

Franny Cobos (5-0) picked up the win with 1.0 perfect inning off relief. Garcia III (7-5) was given the loss, tossing 0.2 innings, surrendering three runs on two hits.

The Hot Rods enjoy an off-day Monday and return home to take on the Greensboro Grasshoppers in a six-game series on Tuesday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

